The usual Mallorca location has been swapped for sunnier shores in South Africa this January, where the new islanders will be living in a brand new villa. But as per the series' usual twists, the first week will also see some surprise bombshells enter also.

In a matter of days, we'll all be dancing along to the iconic opening credits for the winter edition of Love Island . With new host Maya Jama stepping in to replace Laura Whitmore , the new series promises to be as eventful as ever.

Over the past week, the public has had the chance to pick between Ellie Spence and Tom Clare, a 23-year-old semi professional footballer player from Barnsley, to send into the villa as the first bombshell.

Prospective bombshell Tom has said that he's a "good laugh, a good vibe", stating: "I’m not snakey, I don’t like that kind of stuff. If I’ve got an issue with someone I’ll speak to them."

When asked for an elevator pitch about why someone would want to date him, he boasts: "I’m loyal, trustworthy, family-orientated. I don’t like to just sit in, I like to do fun dates. I’m very protective."

A claim to fame for the young footballer is also the fact that Welsh former professional footballer Robbie Savage is the director of his team. "I just have such a good relationship with him. I see him as a mate," he reveals.

With that, here's everything you need to know about Tom before he enters the villa.

Tom Clare – key facts

Age: 23

Job: semi-pro footballer

Instagram: @tomclare__

Why did Tom want to take part in Love Island?

Love Island contestant Tom Spence. ITV ITV

Tom is entering the villa because, as he says, "I want to meet someone". "It’s good going out and having a laugh but I miss sharing stuff. Life’s too short. These opportunities don’t come around often."

Is Tom on Instagram?

He is indeed and you can follow him over on @tomclare__. The semi pro footballer boasts a following of 14k and can often be seen posing for snaps on Dubai beaches, in football training, out with friends or in the gym.

He can also be seen promoting his team Macclesfield FC, who can be found on Instagram @thesilkmen.

We can't expect any new posts from Tom for a while, though. This follows the new Love Island protocols that will see contestants not be allowed to have active social media profiles during this season. It's the first time in the show's history and is part of updated duty of care protocols.

What is Tom looking for in a partner?

Love Island contestant Tom Spence. ITV ITV

Tom hasn't quite mapped out what his "type on paper" is just yet but has revealed that the thing he doesn't like in a partner is someone who is "stuck up". "They can be a 10/10 but if they’re stuck up … another one for me is bad oral hygiene".

Another "random one" the footballer has is "birthday make-up", saying: "You know when make-up is done professionally for an event and it’s just too much, like blue eyeshadow and stuff? Girls don’t need that."

Tom has also revealed that his celebrity crush is American singer Madison Beer and admits that he doesn't "fall in love quickly" but "I might like someone quite fast".

He has also said that his best date was one he had in Dubai, where they "sat on the marina and had amazing drinks" – will he get his wish in the Love Island villa?

Love Island will air on ITV2 and ITVX from January 16th at 9pm. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

