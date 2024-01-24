While Sophie hasn't been in the villa since 2020, Tom only made his debut on the show last year, in January.

He left in a couple with Samie Elishi, but sadly things fizzled out soon after they exited the villa.

But, what exactly happened between them? Read on for everything you need to know.

More like this

Read more:

What happened to Love Island's Tom Clare and Samie Elishi?

Tom and Samie met on season 9 of Love Island. Despite a few wobbles along the way, they managed to make it to the end of the show together and placed third, behind winning couple Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan.

Just a few months after appearing in the series, it was reported that the couple had split in April 2023.

However, they were later seen hanging out together, leading fans to believe that the relationship was still very much on.

But things didn't last, with the pair splitting once again.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Following their break-up, Samie appeared to throw shade at Tom, as she posted a video of herself lip-syncing to the words, "So I used to date this guy," before pretending to vomit. The clip attracted 1 million views on the platform.

Tom followed with a TikTok of himself singing along to the words, "Why are you so obsessed with me?" The video also ended up getting 1 million views.

It's not yet known whether Samie will make a return to the Love Island villa, but given the amount of exes who are currently in the series, we wouldn't be surprised if she did make a comeback.

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish reunited on the show before Jake decided to leave.

Toby Aromolaran has enjoyed flings with Georgia Steel and Arabella Chi, and Kaz Kamwi's ex Tyler Cruickshank recently joined the villa.

Meet the Love Island: All Stars cast

Love Island: All Stars continues Sunday to Friday on ITV2 and ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.