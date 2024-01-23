Joining Harry are Ross and Andrew, who planned to stay as Faithfuls throughout the competition, but Harry had different plans. With the recent episode ending on a cliffhanger, no one can expect what is about to take place.

In the penultimate episode of The Traitors: 100% Faithful, RadioTimes.com's Katelyn Mensah and Grace Henry discuss the latest episodes, starting with the shocking banishment of Paul.

As it played out on screen, Harry got wind of Paul attempting to pit people against him and soon the tables well and truly turned. Eventually, Paul was banished from the castle and bowed out of the competition in a moment that will go down in Traitors history.

Paul. BBC/Studio Lambert

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Paul said he had "no idea" Harry was going to call him out at the roundtable.

"You can tell he's got the capacity to be that good," Paul said. "The thing that shocked me is I didn't know where it came from.

"So when I was at the roundtable I had no idea he was going to call me out, but when I watched the show, it just made perfect sense."

Does Harry have the ability to betray the newly appointed Traitors? It's definitely possible.

Harry has established himself as one of the best Traitors the competition has ever seen and with so much popularity amongst the Faithfuls, he could very well walk home with the huge cash prize.

As we've seen, Harry urged Mollie to keep him winning the shield a secret and she did just that, proving he has got loyal people on his side.

Harry. BBC/Studio Lambert

Elsewhere in the last three episodes, Charlotte and Charlie exited the competition after being banished and murdered respectively.

With Ross now recruited, it seems he will could be taking revenge on Harry for Diane's "death". Speaking to the camera in private, Ross said: "I will take revenge. If I've got the opportunity, they're getting it."

But has he bitten off more than he can chew?

You can watch the full The Traitors: 100% Faithful video above.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Traitors season 2 airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 9pm. Season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.