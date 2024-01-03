Among the 22 strangers is 34-year-old Charlie, who may not have the best poker face, but gives herself credit when it comes to spotting a liar.

So, what else is there to know about Charlie? Here's everything you need to know about The Traitors season 2 contestant.

Who is Charlie in The Traitors?

Age: 34

Job: Mental health area manager

Location: Bristol

Charlie likes to analyse everything and so, for her, The Traitors seemed like the perfect fit. The Bristolian explained that everywhere she goes, she's constantly "thinking, looking at people's body language [and] trying to work people out".

As much as the idea of winning the prize money would be great, Charlie is looking forward to the adrenaline that comes with taking part on the show.

Charlie admitted that she would struggle to be a Traitor, and admires anyone who is one in the new season, but noted that there's an equal amount of pressure on being a Faithful, because "you've got to constantly defend yourself".

If you are a Traitor, how far are you prepared to go to win the game?

I think this game is serious. Like I said, initially it was a little bit of fun and just to have a laugh, but when you look at the potential prize money, that's life changing stuff.

I think everybody's struggling at the moment with the cost of living crisis, and I think that's why we’ve got to take it seriously. So, when it comes down to it - I'm in it to win it.

If you're a Faithful, what do you think your game plan would be?

I'd just ask as many questions as I can. Pull on my experiences at work to suss people out. I’ll try not to be influenced by what other people say, as well; make my own mind up.

The Traitors season 2 starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 3rd January 2024. The Traitors season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

