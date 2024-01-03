She said: "The missions are incredibly important as it is a chance for the contestants to switch off from strategising and plotting. They get fresh air, they run around, they work as a team. The scale this year is beyond."

The missions the players will face are the most important parts of the game, as that is when they can build up a huge cash prize which just one or a few players will get their hands on at the end of the competition.

So, how much exactly can be won? Read on to find out more.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How much is The Traitors prize fund?

The BBC has confirmed that the contestants have the chance to win up to £120,000.

Each episode, viewers will be able to see how much the players have added to the prize fund and, of course, at the end of the show it will be revealed just how much money is at stake.

When is The Traitors on TV?

The Traitors season 2 cast. BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

The Traitors begins on Wednesday 3rd January on BBC One and iPlayer from 9pm.

Episode 2 and 3 will become available on iPlayer immediately afterwards.

The show will continue to air on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.

The Traitors season 2 starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 3rd January 2024. The Traitors season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.