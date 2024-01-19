"Oh my gosh, best Traitor ever!" Charlotte screamed as he exited the room, while others praised the business manager from Manchester for his amazing "acting" skills.

But what they don't know, unlike us viewers, is that the best Traitor is actually hiding amongst them, and he's so good that they think he's a Faithful. That, fellow Traitors fans, is Harry.

Read more:

Hailing from Slough, the 22-year-old British Army engineer has played this game exceptionally well.

Never did I think I'd be rooting for a Traitor, with the whole point of the game being for the innocent Faithfuls to banish all the Traitors and split the prize pot of what could be up to £120,000.

But Harry is so good that I'd be happy for him to take it all, as an appreciation for his hard work.

Paul. BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Following his exit, Paul commented that Harry must have been taking tips from him after Paul turned on former Traitors Ash and Miles, and Harry appeared to follow suit.

But what, of course, Paul didn't see during Miles's banishment was Harry whispering to Zack at the roundtable: "Do you think that could be two Traitors going at each other?" To which Zack nodded.

Credit must be given to Paul for providing us with so much entertainment, as he cried on the spot and put on what some are comparing to a GCSE level drama production.

But, when it comes to the role of a Traitor, while the others are playing checkers, Harry is playing chess. He's one step ahead of them and every move he makes is so subtle, it never raises any flags.

Where Paul raised suspicion, Harry hasn't been accused once.

As Paul was super confident, it almost put too much attention on him, as the others dubbed him "the most popular" in the castle. Harry, on the other hand, has taken a very different approach, which is arguably the smarter way to play the game.

Following Miles's banishment, Harry commented that Paul is doing "too much", and I think it's exactly this reason that makes Harry the best Traitor the UK show has ever seen - he's not really doing that much.

The Traitors season 2 contestants Harry and Zack. BBC

Harry went into the game almost dumbing down his personality, as he joked in the beginning that some people want to "slap" him and others want to "cuddle" him.

He's not been overly confident or taken it upon himself to lead the conversations at the roundtables, often pretending that he doesn't have a clue when it comes to who the Traitors might be.

Then there are the friendships that he's made, particularly with Jonny, who he shed a tear for after the former army soldier was wrongfully banished from the show.

Even though Harry knew that Jonny wasn't a Traitor, but voted for him anyway to make it seem like he was on the side of the majority, to the other players it just looked like someone crying because his friend is going home.

Harry has managed to blend in with the Faithfuls by almost playing the "role of a Faithful" - someone who doesn't know, someone who is sad to see Faithfuls go, and a good team player.

In the process of doing this, he's managed to pull the wool over the other contestants' eyes, which allows for him to pretty much murder in plain sight.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Take the roundtable, for instance, when he sowed the seed that Paul might be a Traitor. He did this right at the table, but he did it quietly, while making sure to tell the right person - Zack, a Traitor who has been consistent in calling people out at the roundtables.

More like this

This set Harry up nicely to successfully banish Paul at the roundtable the next day, and Paul was none the wiser.

Then there's the moment he found out that Paul had been speaking about him to the other contestants, after he commented that he felt "attacked" during the challenge when everyone seemed to be aiming their bow and arrow at his name so he wouldn't win a shield to save him from "murder".

Instead of pacing around the castle or pulling Paul up on this, he kind of just brushed it off and had a very quiet conversation with some of the other contestants, within which he managed to subtly throw Paul under the bus.

[L-R] Paul and Andrew. BBC/Studio Lambert

Harry is so much smarter than he is letting on to other players, which is allowing him to banish, murder and stir the pot without any eyes on him.

He was the one who suggested to Paul that they bring Andrew in to use him as a "shield", and then he took Paul out in the process, and he'll probably take Andrew out next!

You only have to look at the horror on poor Andrew's face to know that Harry is playing a blinder of a game.

He's quiet, he doesn't say too much, but he's pulling all the right strings this season.

Give him the money now!

The Traitors airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 9pm. Season 1 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.