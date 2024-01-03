Despite this, Zack admired Wilfred's game plan in season 1, noting that his one pitfall was recruiting Kieran as his fellow Traitor.

Well, has he got what it takes to make it to the final as a Faithful or a Traitor? Only time will tell. But in the meantime, read on for everything you need to know about The Traitors season 2 contestant Zack.

Who is Zack?

Age: 27

Job: Parliamentary affairs advisor

Location: London

Due to his career, Zack believes he is very good at reading people and to see if that was really the case, he applied for The Traitors.

Zack admitted he could win the show if he is a Faithful and is very firm about not wanting to be a Traitor because he knows he won't win.

He explained: "I reckon I could win as a Faithful, essentially I'm just trying to see if I'm as delirious or as sane as I think I am!"

If you are a Traitor, how far are you prepared to go to win the game?

"I think I'd be cutthroat. I’d like to think I wouldn’t factor in sentimentality, even though I said close friendships were a big part of my game plan. I’d like to think I could take out emotion.

"It makes me sound like a really horrible person but I’m a compassionate person. It is a game and I think I’ll be able to have the guile to recognise that. I think I'd be even more brutal than Wilfred..."

If you're a Faithful, what do you think your game plan would be?

"I guess it's tricky. I was really thinking about the first couple of episodes and how I’m going to act and behave to try and avoid getting the boot on the first episode. I think the best way is to sit in the middle in the first few episodes. If you’re absolutely certain someone is a Traitor, I think you should be loud about it.

"I think you should call it out straight away because if you're right and you trust your gut feeling the odds are they can’t vote you off because they’re not going to do that, so you have protection, you basically have immunity if you figure it out immediately. But on the other hand, you don’t want to raise suspicions so it's probably best to keep quiet for the first couple of episodes before you know for certain who is who.

More like this

"I guess I can lean on my understanding of facial expressions and tonalities and the way people talk and look. I’m really bigging myself up and I know I’m going to bottle it!

"Hopefully, I'll stick in the middle, I'm not going to be dead quiet, not going to attract any attention and say nothing, but I’m not going to say everything or give my hand away."

The Traitors season 2 starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 3rd January 2024. The Traitors season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

