Upon her exit, we caught up with Diane herself, who despite missing out on the prize money was pleased with how it all went down.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, she said: "I wouldn't just want to have an envelope sitting on a chair and that was it. And I got into another episode for a lot longer. It was dramatic, and obviously who doesn't want to go out drinking fizzy rosé?"

Diane instantly became a fan-favourite when season 2 launched, with viewers dubbing her "mother" and "Princess Di".

One of the first people she accused of being a Traitor on the show was Anthony, insisting he was rude to her in the line in episode 1 right before they entered the castle.

Of course, the Traitors hadn't been chosen at this point, which left many of us confused.

Asked why she was so suspicious of Anthony, who was later revealed to be a Faithful, Diane explained: "I said that he wouldn't let me in the line, so that wasn't good behaviour for a Faithful, but after the Traitors were picked, there was some more suspicious behaviour which didn't actually air at the round table."

She continued: "One of the things was that he was talking to Ash and I always thought Ash was a Traitor. I just thought she looked like someone who thought she'd be a good Traitor."

Anthony. BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

One other thing Diane didn't get to clear up on screen was the secret that she and Ross are mother and son.

So, will the rest of the cast be finding this out now that she's gone?

"No, we were never going to reveal that! We discussed that we were only going to reveal that if we were absolutely unequivocally caught and then there would be no point trying to string through a lie," she said.

"But once Zack had suggested that Paul was my son, I knew we'd got away with that, because I would have had so much fun going, 'Alright, so Paul's my son, Ross is my son, oh I suppose Tracey's my sister', so that's what I would have done."

Well, we guess that's that then...

Diane is hoping, however, that Ross will be recruited by the Traitors so he can "win all the money and share it with his mum".

