When is The Traitors final?
It's all too soon!
It's a moment no one wanted to think about and pushed as far back as they could – but The Traitors season 2 finale will soon arrive, and it's a little over a week away.
The second instalment of the ultimate game of deceit and betrayal hit screens in early January and it has been all anyone can talk about, from the shocking banishments, to Traitor Paul's web of lies, to the overnight icon that is Diane. Everyone is abuzz, and while a season 3 of the show has been greenlit, it's in the distant future.
Season 2 could go either way – the Faithfuls will either get closer to sniffing out the Traitors, or the Traitors will manage to murder them all, but when will we find out?
Read on for all the information about the final episode of The Traitors.
When is The Traitors final episode?
The finale of The Traitors season 2 will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 26th January at 9pm.
Over the course of the season, the group have been working towards winning up to a whopping £120,000, but that prize fund could be gone in a flash for the Faithfuls if the Traitors reign victorious.
Whether or not the Traitors succeed is down to their game plan and getting the scent off them, and former winner Hannah Byczkowski thinks they could do just that by recruiting Faithful Jaz as a traitor.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com for her weekly column, Hannah's Traitors Diary, she said:"Bringing in Jaz would be a good a good idea, but they kind of need to do it right now.
"They need to recruit someone who is not going to be a good Traitor because then they can just use them as a scape goat, like how they got rid of Ash so it makes Paul look a bit better because he was like, 'Yeah, we're gonna go for Ash.'"
Only time will tell if the traitors get caught out!
The Traitors airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 9pm. Season 1 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
