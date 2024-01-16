Well, according to series one winner Hannah Byczkowski, the trick in the coming episodes will be for the Traitors to recruit a new member – but as a scapegoat to take the fall.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com for her weekly column, Hannah's Traitors Diary, she revealed: "Bringing in Jaz would be a good a good idea, but they kind of need to do it right now.

"They need to recruit someone who is not going to be a good Traitor because then they can just use them as a scape goat, like how they got rid of Ash so it makes Paul look a bit better because he was like, 'Yeah, we're gonna go for Ash.'"

She added: "So it makes it look as though he was really a big part of getting rid of a Traitor. If they were smart, they'd keep doing that. They wouldn't do it to build their team. They'd do it to keep themselves in the game. That's what they should do!"

But in terms of who it could be, does anyone spring to Hannah's mind? Well, the season one winner said: "I think Charlie and Evie because they seem so lovely, I think they they might make bad Traitors.

Jaz. BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

"I think Diane would make a really good one. Ross seems quite sweet. So, I'd go with one of them. Maybe Jaz would make a bad Traitor. They need to recruit someone they can throw under the bus, definitely, and solidify themselves as Faithfuls to everybody else. They need to get rid of the strong characters. They're not really doing that at the minute."

Of course, this is similar to what happened with Ash when, after having received multiple nominations in the roundtable, she was also voted out by her fellow Traitors to protect their own identities.

During the last episode, Jaz was the only person suspicious of Paul and brought it up at the roundtable, but nobody else seemed to be listening to the evidence he presented apart from Anthony, who was banished.

After the banishment, though, came the real twist, when the Traitors were given the secret mission of delivering the poison chalice to someone they wanted to murder. As the final scenes of the episode played out, it became all too clear who Miles was going to give the chalice to as he swapped drinks with none other than fan-favourite Diane.

As for whether Diane took the glass or not, we'll have to wait and see, but Paul has now teased that there's plenty more drama to come, despite fans getting impatient in the wait between episodes.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Paul quoted a tweet that read: "How is it still two days till The Traitors," and responded, "You’ll be thankful for the days off after you witness what’s coming."

The Traitors airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 9pm.

