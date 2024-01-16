Last week's episode saw the season's fan favourite Diane potentially meet her end after accepting a glass of wine from Miles's poisoned chalice.

The Traitors were given the task of delivering the chalice to one unlucky Faithful, with the public in outrage over the fact that Diane was picked.

But as the episode cut right before she could take a sip from the glass, viewers have continued to speculate as to whether or not Diane could be killed - or whether she could have potentially outsmarted the Traitors.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While all the possibilities continue to swirl in our minds, Traitor Paul Gorton has assured us that the wait is very much worth it.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Paul quoted a tweet that read, "How is it still two days till The Traitors," and responded, "You’ll be thankful for the days off after you witness what’s coming."

Paul has quickly become a much talked-about addition to the series, his ruthlessness in his decisions and two-sided personality winning the hearts of the Faithfuls, meaning there's little to no suspicion surrounding him.

Viewers will be keen to see whether or not the secret mission will be pulled off, but also whether Jaz will succeed in winning more people around to his way of thinking that Paul is a Traitor.

Read more:

Season 1 winner Hannah Byczkowski isn't convinced by Paul's gameplay, though, she revealed to RadioTimes.com for her weekly column: "I think Paul is getting dizzy with power.

"I hope not, because I do like him and I want to see him go far, but I think he's going to have a fall because he's too confident with it.

"I don't know, he makes me a bit nervous, so I think he's going to get caught out for something silly."

She added: "If Paul wins, I think I'll be very surprised – not completely surprised, because he's obviously a very good Traitor, but I don't know. Is now the time to be throwing your fellow Traitor under the bus? I don't know!"

More like this

The Traitors airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 9pm. Season 1 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.