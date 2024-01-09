Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com for her weekly column, Hannah's Traitors Diary, the season 1 star admitted that she thinks Paul might be acting carelessly after he voted for his fellow Traitor Ash during last week's roundtable.

Asked what she thinks of the four Traitors including Harry and Miles, Hannah explained: "I think Paul is getting dizzy with power.

"I hope not because I do like him and I want to see him go far, but I think he's going to have a fall because he's too confident with it. I don't know, he makes me a bit nervous, so I think he's going to get caught out for something silly."

Paul for The Traitors season 2. BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

She continued: "I think Harry's probably a bit better because he's a bit more cautious, he's a bit more weary, but he's still playing the game really well.

"Ash, [I] love her, I don't think she's going to last a few seconds, because she looks incredibly guilty. I said it about Kieran [from season 1], she's about as subtle as a brick, she can't hide her emotions, which isn't very good.

"It's a good trait to have in the real world, but not in The Traitors unfortunately. And Miles! He's a dark horse. He's one of my favourites actually."

During the last roundtable, Paul received a vote from Brian, however, due to there already being a lot of heat on Brian, Ash and Diane, it went completely unnoticed.

If Brian remains in the game and follows up on this, Hannah thinks this could spell the end for Paul.

She explained: "Brian put down Paul, which was completely random. He's just dipped into the Tombola and come out with the right number. I don't even think that's a saying, but I'm going to go with it. Paul looked so shocked.

"I think he's going too hard too soon. If Paul wins, I think I'll be very surprised – not completely surprised because he's obviously a very good Traitor, but I don't know – is now the time to be throwing your fellow Traitor under the bus? I don't know!"

The Traitors airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 9pm. Season 1 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

