Asked why he decided to sign up for the show, he said: "I just thought it was a great opportunity. It’s a life-changing experience, and not many people get to say that they’ve been on TV!

"It will be such a great experience. Don’t get me wrong, though, the money at the end would also be life-changing."

So, does Harry have what it takes to bag the prize money, which could be up to £120,000?

As he joins The Traitors, here's everything you need to know about him.

Read more:

Who is Harry in The Traitors?

Age: 22

Job: British Army engineer

Location: Slough

At 22, Harry is one of the younger contestants in this year's line-up.

Despite not watching much TV, the British Army engineer really got into season 1, and binged the whole thing in just two days.

He was particularly inspired by Wilfred, who narrowly missed out on the prize pot.

"I liked Wilfred, obviously, he was great. But I think towards the end, he sort of cracked, and you could see that – he could have won it easily! I say easily, but I’ve never experienced it.

"Watching from the outside, the way he went about it was really good until the very end. I pretty much liked all of them; Hannah was really good, too, and in fact, all of the winners," Harry said.

If you are a Traitor, how far are you prepared to go to win the game?

All the way, 100 per cent. Traitor or Faithful, either way I’m going all the way to the end. I’m going in there to win it. Especially as a Traitor, I’ve already thought of how I would’ve handled situations from the last series. I’ve thought of everything.

It sounds so bad, and I feel guilty already, but at the end of the day it’s a game, and I’m sure everyone will be happy when it's all over. I’ll buy them a couple of drinks!

If you're a Faithful, what do you think your game plan would be?

It’s pretty simple: I’ll just be 100 per cent honest. I’m going to have no lies, no secrets about my life, and instead open up and speak about my life and my experiences. I think that’s where some people went wrong last time, they held a lot of things back.

If you lie, even if you’re not a Traitor, you’re in such close proximity that the knowledge that you’re capable of lying might make them just assume you’re a Traitor anyway. If I’m just truthful, then there’s never a situation where someone can call me out on anything I’ve said or start subconsciously thinking I’m a Traitor. So, my Faithful plan is to just be 100 per cent faithful about everything.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Traitors season 2 starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 3rd January 2024. The Traitors season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.