For the Traitors, their job will be to keep their identity under wraps while 'murdering' under a cloak of darkness.

One contestant who fancies the role of the Traitor is Paul, who believes "to participate in the show fully is to be a Traitor".

So, will Claudia tap Paul on the shoulder? Or will he have to rough it out with the Faithfuls?

Read on for everything you need to know about Paul - including why he decided to sign up for the BBC One show and his game plan.

Who is Paul?

Age: 36

Job: Business manager

Location: Manchester

Business manager Paul decided to sign up for the show after being convinced by his friends and family.

He said: "There are two answers for this. First and foremost, all of my friends and family said, 'You need to watch this show, you need to go on this show.' That was before I had seen it, and I still don’t know if that’s a compliment or not! When I watched it, it was about people that are really good at lying, what were they saying?!

"So, there was that, but then I watched it and just fell in love with it straight away, as it’s properly up my street.

"I love the activity side of things, especially the mission where they were walking across the drawbridge blindfolded, I really loved that. Then the round table with people’s emotions running high, I thought this is definitely something I could get involved in and, you know what, I might be able to succeed in."

If you are a Traitor, how do you think you'll feel?

Well, if Claudia touches my shoulder, I'm never washing that top again. I hope that happens, because the more I think about what the show is, it is about the real Traitors, right? To participate in the show fully is to be a Traitor, I think.

It’s great to be a Faithful and find the Traitors, but I want to be the one that people are trying to find. I would just try to be calm, normal and just like me. If it happens, I'd be buzzing.

Would you say you’ve got a good poker face?

Yes. People think that with a poker face you always have to be stern, be stoic and not show emotion - I disagree with that. I think, if you can show happiness when you’re really sad or sadness when you're really happy, those are better qualities.

Reading people is another strength that I think I will bring when I go in, because I think I can see it in people’s face when something has changed. I fancy myself here, a little bit.

I’m in the corporate world, and that type of environment happens quite often; where you’re sat in a room and you're being grilled and you’re defending yourself. I've been in that situation quite a few times before. So, I think this is perfect.

The Traitors airs on BBC One on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 9pm. The first three episodes are now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

