Season 2 kicked off on BBC One on Wednesday 3rd January, with this year's cast arriving at the Scottish castle. They were met by the show's host Claudia Winkleman, who then selected the three Traitors.

In a new twist, it was then revealed that there'd be no murder on the first night, and instead a fourth Traitor would be selected by the original Traitors.

The first murder then took place on night two, with the second episode available to stream on BBC iPlayer straight after episode 1.

So, who was the first Faithful to be murdered from The Traitors season 2?

Read on for everything you need to know.

Who left The Traitors?

Aubrey - Murdered in episode 2

Aubrey. BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Aubrey, 57, from Loughborough, Leicestershire, was the first player to be "murdered" on season 2.

It was decided by Traitors Ash, Miles, Paul and Harry that the retired shop owner was a little too observant, which was making them feel uneasy.

Asked why he decided to sign up for the show, Aubrey said: "When I watched it last year, I thought to myself: 'I could do that.' That was it.

"Then I think Claudia had announced that applications were open, and before I knew it, I was on the link. I’d never, ever dreamt in a million years that I'd be where I am now. So that was it, really, no other reason.

"Oh and, to speak the truth, the location is beautiful, that castle is fantastic, and why not at 66?"

Episodes 1-3 of The Traitors season 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Episode 4 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 10th January at 9pm.

