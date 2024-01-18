Viewers saw Harry ask Zack if he thought there were two Traitors going at each other at the recent roundtables, planting the seed that Paul is a Traitor - and it could very well work in his favour.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Miles explained that in the turret Paul was the "driver of certain notions", which he noted could get "a little exhausting".

"Paul was very much the driver. He wasn't the final decision-maker, but he was very much the driver of certain notions in the turret.

"We all put our two pence worth in, as well, so I'm not putting it all on him," he said.

"But I think, at the same time, that gets a little exhausting, because we're not playing Paul's game. We're all playing our own game."

Miles explained that it became clear to him that everyone had their own game plan when Paul and Harry turned on Ash. "It's obvious they are playing for themselves," he told RadioTimes.com.

He continued: "So, I think what you're seeing now is Harry feeling a bit like, 'Well, I feel like we're playing your game and I'm not willing to do that all the way through.'

"And I think they've both got their own game plan, so I think you might see, sooner or later, they might have to turn on each other. And that'd be really interesting to see."

Could this soon see the ousting of Paul? Miles thinks it's possible.

"The problem is, with the Faithfuls, is that they concentrate on one person at a time," Miles explained.

"I think, until they really hone in one person, they won't think about the next. There isn't any divides, so I think it'll be quite hard to pin, 'Oh, it must be Paul and Harry together.' Once they hone in on one, I think they could start looking at others.

"At the moment, the heat is on Paul, so maybe they'll look at Harry afterwards, but who knows?"

