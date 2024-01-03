She said: "They are less innocent and they have no qualms about accusing people.

"In the first series, Maddie would occasionally – not occasionally, let's be honest, but I love Maddie – Maddie would say, 'I think it's him, but otherwise I'm sure it's Wilf,' and everyone would go, 'You're wrong!'

"But here, you just have to see the first round table – it explodes. They want to play the game and they are... impatient is not the right word, but they are more brutal!"

So, could 36-year-old veterinary nurse Miles be one of those "ruthless" players Claudia is talking about?

Here's everything you need to know about him as he takes on The Traitors.

Who is Miles in The Traitors?

Age: 36

Job: Veterinary nurse

Location: Birmingham (now lives in Worcestershire)

Miles is a veterinary nurse from Birmingham, who signed up to the show to do something a little "different".

He said: "Basically, I’ve done everything that I feel like is the cookie cutter thing to do, you know? I went to school, went to college, got my qualification, found my husband, had a family. I just thought I’ve done everything so 'correct'.

"When I saw the show, I thought it was quite clever, quite different. It was nicely done. I like that the show has normal, everyday people.

"There are going to be times when you’re going to have beef with people, because we’ll get so involved in the roles that we’re playing. It’s just that, I'm playing a role. As long as my nearest and dearest know that, then that’ll make me feel a bit better – it's not real life."

If you are a Traitor, how far are you prepared to go to win the game?

All the way. I mean, there’s no point doing it if you’re not giving it your all. Last year, people respected Wilfred because he wanted to go all the way, even though they might think he was cutthroat.

The only thing I would say is, I wouldn’t want to be greedy. I think the greediness sometimes makes you fall at the last hurdle. It’s trying to get that nice balance of wanting to get to the end, but not falling at the last hurdle due to greed. So, I would totally go the full way.

If you're a Faithful, what do you think your game plan would be?

Genuine, honest and keeping my cards very close to my chest. I’m one of these people who will probably water an idea rather than plant one.

Because I’ve got quite a bit of humour and whatnot, people think I’m quite ditzy, and will think that the humour is me not paying attention to something, but really, I’m taking it all in. I kind of hide behind that a little bit. I think that’s probably what I’ll do, just water other people’s ideas.

The Traitors season 2 starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 3rd January 2024.

