Evie was banished first, with Jaz, Andrew, Harry and Mollie voting unanimously after her misjudged efforts to eliminate fellow Faithful Jasmine the previous night.

Then it came time for the last leg of the game.

The four contestants each individually chose to vote again, this time turning on Traitor Andrew and banishing him at the fire pit ceremony.

After Andrew used his last breath in the competition to implicate Harry, however, Jaz was convinced his theory about the mastermind was correct.

Though Mollie and Harry wanted to end the game then and there, Jaz chose to vote again – meaning all three were forced to put another name down on their slates.

Ultimately, Mollie couldn't bring herself to vote for her best friend Harry, with the pair of them voting together to eliminate Jaz at the final hurdle.

It was then, of course, in a devastating climax, that she learned the man she thought was her closest ally had, in fact, stolen the entire prize pot from her, leaving her stunned almost speechless.

After his incredible win, Harry's girlfriend, CBBC presenter Anna Maynard, gushed about him on social media.

Sharing a series of posts with her 154,000 Instagram followers on her Story, Anna said: "My winner. BEYOND proud of u."

The couple could be seen celebrating alongside other members of The Traitors cast in the image.

She then shared a post from her boyfriend, who uploaded a photo of the pair of them posing on the red carpet at the recording of the final episode of Uncloaked, hosting by Ed Gamble.

"Everything I done was for the people I love," he captioned the image.

Anna also shared a picture of Jaz, Mollie and Harry, praising all three.

"The final standing 3," she said. "What an AMAZING show."

