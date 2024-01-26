"Harry you did it, you’ve played the game of your life, you’ve played an extraordinary game…£95,150! At 22 years old you have beaten everybody, you are our winner!” the show's host Claudia Winkleman said.

"I just won 95 grand! Mollie basically is the reason I am here, I need to gain her trust back, I don’t know if that will be possible, but I am going to try my hardest I promise you that. My family know I am a good guy, to everyone else, if you don’t think I am a good guy – I promise you I am. I came here for my family, my loved ones, they are my motivation, they are the reason I go on in life, and I can’t wait to be able to ring them and be like, 'I’ve just won 95 grand!' it makes me so excited." Harry said.

Jaz, Mollie and Harry. BBC/David Emery

He added: "I feel like I can breathe, cause I am me again, I am Harry again… I underestimated this massively, you come here and there is 22 amazing people, and from the off I have been a Traitor, I’ve had enough of being naughty and being bad because that was next level!"

The final saw remaining Traitors Harry and Andrew, and Faithfuls Jaz, Evie and Mollie take on one last challenge where they brought the prize fund up to £95,150.

Following the mission it was time for the final roundtable where they had the opportunity to vote out one more person, preferably a Traitor. However, after receiving the most votes another Faithful, Evie, was voted out.

It then went to the end game where all players decided to vote again, including Andrew who took the opportunity to turn on Harry in the last moment. Harry, Andrew, Jaz and Mollie then decided to vote again, and with the most votes, Andrew was banished.

It was just left with Jaz, Mollie and Harry, but as Jaz wasn't satisfied they were made to vote again. While Jaz opted to vote for Harry, he received two votes from Harry and Mollie, after Mollie decided to change the name on her board. Unluckily for her, that meant she'd be going home with nothing, as Harry finally revealed to her that he was and had been a Traitor from the start.

The Traitors season 2 kicked off on BBC One on Wednesday 3rd January, with 22 new players entering the Scottish castle for the ultimate game of trust and deceit.

The Traitors were then chosen with Paul, Harry and Ash selected. In a new twist, the Traitors were then asked to pick a fourth Traitor and opted for Miles.

With the Traitors now chosen, the game was fully underway as they made their first murder in the form of Aubrey. More Faithfuls were "murdered" and banished as the episodes went on, that is, until Paul and Harry threw Ash under the bus and the contestants caught their first Traitor. The contestants rejoiced, while Harry, Paul and Miles continued to murder at night.

The "poisoned" chalice twist saw the Traitors murdering in plain sight, as Miles handed Diane a glass of fizzy rosé, resulting in an iconic funeral. With Diane gone, all eyes were on Miles, and it didn't take long for Harry and Paul to turn their back on him.

In came Andrew as a newly recruited Traitor, and out went Paul after Harry chucked him under the bus. Andrew and Harry decided to recruit and opted for Ross, who last just one day before he was banished. The penultimate roundtable saw Jasmine banished, leaving the five players to battle it out in the final.

The Traitors season 2 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

