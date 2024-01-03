One of those strangers is retired shop owner Aubrey, who would be delighted if he was chosen to be a Traitor, and that's mainly because of the cloaks.

But does Aubrey have what it takes to be a Traitor, or even make it all the way to the final? Read on for everything you need to know about The Traitors season 2 contestant Aubrey.

Who is Aubrey?

Age: 67

Job: Retired shop owner

Location: Loughborough

The idea of applying for the show came to Aubrey when he watched the first season and once it was announced applications for season 2 were open, he was applying before he knew it.

Aubrey admitted that he "never ever dreamt in a million years" he'd be on the show and getting to stay in the Scottish Highlands was an added bonus.

It seems Aubrey already has an idea of how he'd play the game if he were chosen to be a Traitor and noted that he'd be better than those in season 1 as he believes "they all shot themselves in the foot".

If you are a Traitor, how far are you prepared to go to win the game?

"As I say, the goal is to win. That's my goal. I want to win. But if I don't win, all I can say is I will do my best and I can't do any more."

If you're a Faithful, what do you think your game plan would be?

"To be a Faithful you've got to be observant. So, if I'm a Faithful, I'll have to watch people. You've got to be observant and alert, watching for signs. I would say I'm cunning, as cunning as a fox. I am a bit like that but not in a nasty way!"

The Traitors season 2 starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 3rd January 2024. The Traitors season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

