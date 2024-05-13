"But bosses can already get a sense of how well it has been received by the viewing figures on their streaming service, ITVX. It’s been quite a coup for them getting Richard [Armitage] in a big drama too, because normally he’d be fronting one of multiple thrillers for streaming rival Netflix."

However, RadioTimes.com understands a decision has not been made yet, although conversations are ongoing regarding another season.

Richard Armitage and Jing Lusi star in Red Eye. Bad Wolf for ITV and ITVX

The first season of Red Eye starred Jing Lusi as DC Hana Li, a British officer tasked with escorting Richard Armitage's Dr Matthew Nolan as he is extradited to Beijing, accused of the murder of a woman there.

More like this

Meanwhile, Lesley Sharp played the head of MI5, Madeline Delaney, and Jemma Moore played Hana's sister Jess, an aspiring journalist.

Read more:

Moore previously spoke with RadioTimes.com about the show's future, and said she thought people would be left "wanting more" in a second season.

She continued: "You've got a journalist, you've got someone in MI5, and you've got a police officer, and a doctor. What could you do with these different roles?

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"And [writer] Peter [A Dowling] is just, he's just got such an amazing mind. And when you start chatting to him about ideas and stuff, what he comes up with is incredible.

"Flightplan was such an amazing film. And I love that film. And he's very good at working in these contained spaces. So, I mean, I would love to see a season 2."

Red Eye is available to stream in full on ITVX now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.