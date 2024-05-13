Red Eye isn't yet renewed for season 2 but conversations are happening
Reports had suggested that the show's future had already been confirmed.
Following reports that ITV thriller Red Eye has already been renewed for a second season, RadioTimes.com understands that no decision has been made yet regarding the future of the show.
The Sun first reported that the show had been renewed on Sunday 12th May, with a TV insider telling the publication: "Having a follow-up series is a no-brainer for ITV, though it is somewhat unusual to be asking for a sequel before the debut series has finished airing.
"But bosses can already get a sense of how well it has been received by the viewing figures on their streaming service, ITVX. It’s been quite a coup for them getting Richard [Armitage] in a big drama too, because normally he’d be fronting one of multiple thrillers for streaming rival Netflix."
However, RadioTimes.com understands a decision has not been made yet, although conversations are ongoing regarding another season.
The first season of Red Eye starred Jing Lusi as DC Hana Li, a British officer tasked with escorting Richard Armitage's Dr Matthew Nolan as he is extradited to Beijing, accused of the murder of a woman there.
Meanwhile, Lesley Sharp played the head of MI5, Madeline Delaney, and Jemma Moore played Hana's sister Jess, an aspiring journalist.
Moore previously spoke with RadioTimes.com about the show's future, and said she thought people would be left "wanting more" in a second season.
She continued: "You've got a journalist, you've got someone in MI5, and you've got a police officer, and a doctor. What could you do with these different roles?
"And [writer] Peter [A Dowling] is just, he's just got such an amazing mind. And when you start chatting to him about ideas and stuff, what he comes up with is incredible.
"Flightplan was such an amazing film. And I love that film. And he's very good at working in these contained spaces. So, I mean, I would love to see a season 2."
