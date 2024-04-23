The job is made even more intimidating by Hana's personal connection to the region, having left Hong Kong at the age of five following the tragic and unexplained death of her mother.

A poisoning early on their 'red eye' flight makes matters even worse, suggesting there's more to this case than has been shared, with Lusi telling RadioTimes.com that Hana and Matthew "have only each other" in this dangerous scenario.

"The last thing Hana wants to do is to go to China because of her own historical trauma around what happened [to her mother]," she explained. "And the last person she wants to go with is someone like Nolan, who was suspected of murdering someone very similar to her and her mother, when she died at a young age."

Lusi continued: "So she's been confronted with her worst nightmares and rather than just go into full-on defence mode, she realises the only way through this is to go into it and go on this expedition with Nolan. Then it becomes quite clear that they are possibly both in danger, they have only each other."

Fans will have to keep watching to find out exactly how things unfold, but Gangs of London and Argylle alum Lusi has promised that these trying events will push Hana forward in ways she may never have thought possible – and also affects her father.

She added: "It really does tie up a very emotional ending for Hana. And she couldn't have gotten there without this trip taking place. She’s not going to get there watching a movie at home; it’s because she was forced to confront the worst thing imaginable for her."

In addition to Lusi and Armitage, Red Eye also stars Lesley Sharp as MI5 director Madeline Delaney and Jemma Moore as Hana's sister and intrepid journalist, Jess.

