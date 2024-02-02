And that's not even including Henry Cavill, who stars as the titular agent in the film.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast, including details on who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Argylle cast: All the stars in the spy thriller

The following stars all feature in key roles in Argylle:

Bryce Dallas Howard as Elly Conway

Henry Cavill as Argylle

Sam Rockwell as Aidan

Bryan Cranston as Ritter

Catherine O'Hara as Ruth

Samuel L Jackson as Alfred Solomon

Dua Lipa as LaGrange

Ariana DeBose as Keira

John Cena as Wyatt

Sofia Boutella as Saba Al-Badr

Richard E Grant as Fowler

Chip as Alfie (Elly's Cat)

Bryce Dallas Howard plays Elly Conway

Bryce Dallas Howard is Elly Conway in Argylle. Universal

Who is Elly Conway? Spy novelist by day, cat mum by night, Elly Conway lives a quiet life – until she is unexpectedly brought into a real-life espionage plot while struggling to come up with an ending for her latest book.

What else has Bryce Dallas Howard been in? Howard has been a familiar face on the big screen for two decades, since making her first major film appearance in M Night Shyamalan's The Village (she had previously had minor roles in several films directed by her famous father, Ron Howard).

Notable roles since then include Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man 3, Kate Connor in Terminator Salvation, Victoria in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse and Claire Dearing in the Jurassic World movies, while other credits include The Help, Pete's Dragon, Rocketman and the Black Mirror episode Nosedive.

She has also moved into directing, most notably on several Star Wars projects including numerous episodes of The Mandalorian.

Henry Cavill plays Argylle

Henry Cavill is Agent Argylle in Argylle. Universal

Who is Argylle? The lead character of Elly's fictional novels – a handsome, charming, world-class spy who will stop at nothing to bring justice to those who deserve it.

What else has Henry Cavill been in? Cavill is known for a number of high-profile roles, most notably Clark Kent/Superman in the old DC Extended Universe and Geralt of Rivia in the first three seasons of The Witcher.

He had a highly memorable role as villain August Walker in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, while other credits across film and TV include The Tudors, Stardust, The Man from UNCLE and Enola Holmes.

Sam Rockwell plays Aidan

Sam Rockwell as Aidan in Argylle. Universal

Who is Aidan? A real-life secret agent who brings Elly into the real-world plot. Unlike Argylle, he is a little rough around the edges – not the glamorous spy she had envisaged.

What else has Sam Rockwell been in? Rockwell is one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation, and won an Oscar for his supporting role in the 2017 film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Other major film credits from throughout his career include The Green Mile, Galaxy Quest, Matchstick Men, Frost/Nixon, Moon, Iron Man 2, Seven Psychopaths, Vice, Richard Jewell, Jojo Rabbit and See How They Run.

Bryan Cranston plays Ritter

Bryan Cranston as Ritter in Argylle. Universal

Who is Ritter? The leader of a sinister rogue spy organisation known as The Division, who is desperate to keep his secrets hidden.

What else has Bryan Cranston been in? Cranston is best known for two huge TV roles as Hal in Malcolm in the Middle and Walter White in Breaking Bad – the latter of which saw him win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series four times.

Film roles include Saving Private Ryan, Little Miss Sunshine, Drive, Argo, Godzilla, Trumbo, The Infiltrator, Isle of Dogs and Asteroid City, while he's also had roles in the TV shows Sneaky Pete and Your Honor.

Catherine O'Hara plays Ruth

Catherine O'Hara as Ruth in Argylle. Universal

Who is Ruth? Elly's long-suffering mother and de facto book editor, who is proud of her daughter’s success but worries about her obsessive devotion to her fictional world.

What else has Catherine O'Hara been in? In recent years, O'Hara has become perhaps best known for her role as Moira in Schitt's Creek, but she also has a long list of impressive film credits to her name, including the likes of After Hours, Beetlejuice, Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show and For Your Consideration.

Samuel L Jackson plays Alfred Solomon

Samuel L Jackson as Alfred Solomon in Argylle. Universal

Who is Alfred Solomon? The former deputy director of the CIA who is now living in exile and shunned from the spy world.

What else has Samuel L Jackson been in? One of the highest-grossing actors of all time, Jackson has appeared in a huge wealth of films, with highlights including Jurassic Park, Pulp Fiction, Die Hard with a Vengeance, A Time To Kill, Jackie Brown, the Star Wars prequels, Unbreakable, Snakes on a Plane, Django Unchained, Kingsman: The Secret Service and The Hateful Eight.

He has also played Nick Fury in 12 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several TV shows.

Dua Lipa plays LaGrange

Dua Lipa as LaGrange. Universal

Who is LaGrange? Argylle's fictional nemesis in Elly's novels, LaGrange is elegant, beguiling and lethal.

What else has Dua Lipa been in? Dua Lipa is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, but this is only her second acting role – following a brief but memorable appearance in Barbie as Mermaid Barbie.

Ariana DeBose plays Keira

Ariana DeBose as Keira in Argylle. Universal

Who is Keira? A field tech who often teams up with agent Argylle and Wyatt in Elly's novels.

What else has Ariana DeBose been in? Having been a contestant in the sixth season of So You Think You Can Dance and starring extensively on Broadway, DeBose's big-screen break came when she was cast as Anita in Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story – eventually earning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Other screen credits include The Prom, ISS, a voice role in Wish and a main role in Schmigadoon.

John Cena plays Wyatt

John Cena as Wyatt in Argylle. Universal

Who is Wyatt? Argylle's best friend and main accomplice, Wyatt is the muscle of the fictional team.

What else has John Cena been in? Cena made his name as a hugely successful professional wrestler and has since starred in films such as Trainwreck, Daddy's Home, Ferdinand, Blockers, Bumblebee, Vacation Friends, Fast X and Barbie. He also plays Peacemaker in the TV series of the same name and The Suicide Squad.

Argylle is released in UK cinemas on Friday 2nd February 2024. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

