Well, while anything official is yet to be confirmed, series star Jemma Moore has admitted that she'd personally love a second instalment of the series, believing there's plenty left to explore.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Moore said of whether there's scope for a season 2: "I personally think so. I think it will leave people wanting more."

She went on: "You've got a journalist, you've got someone in MI5, and you've got a police officer, and a doctor. What could you do with these different roles?

"And [writer] Peter [A Dowling] is just, he's just got such an amazing mind. And when you start chatting to him about ideas and stuff, what he comes up with is incredible.

"Flightplan was such an amazing film. And I love that film. And he's very good at working in these contained spaces. So, I mean, I would love to see a season 2."

Jemma Moore plays Jess Li in Red Eye. BAD WOLF FOR ITV AND ITVX

Speaking more about her character, Hana's younger half-sister and aspiring journalist Jess, Moore said: "She learns very quickly that she's quite naive in the fact that she doesn't realise that things can get serious, as they do.

"And her own selfishness and stubbornness can lead to other people getting in serious trouble.

"She has responsibility, being a journalist uncovering something like this. The research that I was looking into was like Marie Colvin and Alex Crawford, and the level of responsibility and being a humanitarian as well, and I think she's quite selfish at the start and she's quite driven on her own agenda.

"Whereas her arc then ends up to being like, OK, even though she was searching for the truth, what does that entail for her? And how does she involve the people around her and the people that she cares [about], the people that she loves, without them getting in trouble as well?"

The series follows a tense, nightmarish flight from London to Beijing which carries Hana (Jing Lusi), a British police officer who is tasked with chaperoning Dr Matthew Nolan (Richard Armitage) back to Beijing after he is accused of murder there.

While that's already enough to contend with, it soon becomes all too clear that the flight in question is set to become rather deadly, as there seems to be a murderer on board who has their eyes set on Dr Nolan as the prime target.

Speaking about the emotional roller coaster we go on with Hana in the series and where things end up in that final episode, actress Jing Lusi also told RadioTimes.com that "it really does tie up a very emotional ending for Hana".

She said: "And she couldn't have gotten there without this trip taking place. She’s not going to get there watching a movie at home; it’s because she was forced to confront the worst thing imaginable for her."

Red Eye continues on ITV1 at 9pm on Sunday 28th April 2024. Stream on ITVX.

