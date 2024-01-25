For those of us still in need of our Traitors fix after the winner has been announced, you'll be able to switch over to BBC Two straight after for a final episode of Uncloaked, featuring the podcast host Ed Gamble, Claudia Winkleman and all the The Traitors season 2 finalists. However, there won't officially be a reunion with all of this year's cast.

RadioTimes.com understands that while some of the other contestants from this year will be in attendance, they won't be interviewed and will instead sit in the audience for Uncloaked.

Of course, we'll be tuning in anyway (mainly to see what Claudia has decided to put on after she sported that iconic fringe ensemble), but it just feels like such a missed opportunity, given the success of the show.

More like this

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Just this week, The Traitors season 2 broke the BBC's record, as it became the biggest entertainment show in two years on the broadcaster.

It was also revealed that the broadcast viewing is increasing week on week, with the first episode seeing an average audience of 6.4 million viewers in the first 7 days alone, more than twice as much as the overnight figure.

Speaking about the impressive numbers, the BBC's head of entertainment commissioning Kalpna Patel-Knight said it was a "testament to a fiendishly fresh format".

She added: "The Traitors demonstrates the success of the BBC’s on-demand iPlayer strategy. Launching and then growing a new Entertainment series in such a competitive market is no mean feat and with a gobsmacking final on the horizon, The Traitors is deservedly one of the hottest and most talked about programmes around.”

As well as the huge figures, we can't ignore the social media conversation surrounding The Traitors season 2 - from thousands of memes (mainly on Diane's super camp funeral, which went on for almost an entire episode), to hilarious TikToks recreating scenes from the show, this season has been on fire.

The Traitors season 2. BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

So much so, it feels remiss of the BBC not to end it off with an in depth reunion featuring Claudia and all 22 players back in one place to go over the hottest moments from the season - think an Andy Cohen style Real Housewives Reunion, with all this year's contestants, from Ar Di to Paul, Harry, Molly and co, all dressed up and sat on stage.

Not only would we be able to see Claudia in another eccentric outfit complete with her full fringe and heavy black eyeliner, but it would be the perfect opportunity to relive some of those hilarious moments – from the awkward lick lipping at the first roundtable when Claudia chose The Traitors, to Sonja giving everyone's photo in the breakfast room gun fingers on day one, not forgetting her knitting with an eye mask on, all those looks that went unseen at the roundtables, the secret conversations and the countless lies (ahem, Andrew, Diane, Ross, and the list goes on...)

How great would it be to go back to the clip of the first day when Diane claims Anthony wouldn't let her in the line before they entered the castle and see what really happened?

Then there's terrified Brian, who literally crumbled at the roundtable despite being a Faithful. Surely, he deserves the opportunity to explain what that was all about.

Paul, Ash and Harry in The Traitors season 2. BBC/Studio Lambert

Similarly, why did Jaz never speak up despite being bang on the money? A small segment on Jazatha Christie would be perfect for the reunion.

And what about Ross's perfectly timed wink in the car as he joined in with the other players calling Diane their mum and all of Paul's theatrics, which, despite being terrible, kept him in the competition for three whole weeks?

Let's not forget the jaw dropping moment Paul and Harry threw Ash under the bus – and then poor Miles. While Ash insisted she was still rooting for Paul and Harry after her exit, will she be feeling the same now that time has passed?

And it wouldn't be season 2 without talking about the "poisoned" chalice, which saw Diane brought to her death by fizzy rosé!

Watching those scenes felt like being part of a great historical moment; we can't just let it die with the season. We need to go over it at least one more time and unpack the entire episode, from the horrified look on Miles's face when he saw her in the breakfast room dressed and ready for the day (ginger bob and all) despite having "murdered" her the night before, to the slam on the coffin door as Claudia revealed that it was, indeed, Diane who had been "murdered".

Diane in The Traitors season 2. BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Without a reunion, we're missing the chance to have some of those questions we all probably had this season answered.

We're missing the opportunity to hear from some of our favourite contestants, as well as some of the ones we didn't get to hear so much from this season. Poor Aubrey (who revealed that he has a cat called Luther Vandross) seemed great, but we didn't get to find out because the Traitors killed him off first.

A reunion would allow for everyone to say their piece, and for some of those round table beefs to be either squashed or rehashed (if you're Zack and just need to have the last say).

It's probably too late now for a season two reunion, meaning we'll just have to make do with our memories and relive it all on X (formerly Twitter), however, with the show confirmed to return for season 3, I think a reunion would be a great addition to the batch of episodes!

The Traitors: 100% Faithful - Harry's winning streak and final predictions

The Traitors airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.