Ash and Paul then elected themselves to go in the dungeon, with the hope that Ash might be able to take some of the heat off herself. However, despite agreeing to work with her, Paul and Harry threw her under the bus once again and eventually she was booted off.

Although she admits it was "hard" to watch the scenes back, Ash has no ill-feelings towards Paul or Harry, telling RadioTimes.com exclusively that she's still "rooting" for the duo to win the show, as well as fourth Traitor Miles.

Asked who she thinks could win season 2, she said: "I don't have a clue. I don't even know. I'm going to root for my boys!"

On Paul and Harry's game in particular, she continued: "Oh, my goodness, what a blinder! I mean, they're absolutely brilliant, aren't they? Absolutely brilliant. I mean, I don't think I could have played that well to be quite honest.

"Now watching back as a viewer as well, I'm noticing things like when they're talking about how they're going to vote for me and why and all this stuff. And I was like, 'Oh my god. You said that.' I was so oblivious to it, like in my own little world."

Paul, Ash and Harry in The Traitors season 2. BBC/Studio Lambert

During the most recent roundtable, the 45-year-old events coordinator had the opportunity to vote for Paul, with many players suspecting that he could also be a Traitor. She decided not to, opting for Meg instead.

"I wasn't going to throw my Traitors under the bus. I just wasn't going to do that because at the end of the day, I was still a Traitor. So I took the Traitors' Oath. I needed to. I needed to stick to that," she explained.

There's no denying Ash didn't have the best run as a Traitor, so if she had the chance to do it all again, would she choose to be a Faithful this time round?

"Oh no, I'd want to be a Traitor," she said. "That pressure was a lot, but the game is called Traitors, right? And I think when you're a traitor, you see it from a different perspective. Looking back, I would absolutely choose to be a Traitor again, but I think I'd need to be a little bit more relaxed.

"I think I was just really uptight, because I was being a bit too suspicious. In my mind I was thinking, 'Oh my God, I need to be this way so that people don't think I'm being a Traitor'. Whereas even your mannerisms, even the way that you hold yourself and everything, people pick up these visual clues."

The Traitors airs on BBC One on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 9pm. The first three episodes are now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

