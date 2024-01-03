One of those contestants is Meg, who bursts into song at any given moment. "If I'm terrified, I'll just start singing Florence and the Machine and people will be like, 'Get her to shut up, she's too loud'."

Could Meg's singing her downfall on The Traitors, or will that be just enough to cruise her to the final? Only time will tell.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Traitors season 2 contestant Meg.

Who is Meg?

Age: 22

Job: Illustrator

Location: Herefordshire

Meg applied to be on The Traitors after her mum suggested she would be good on the show. While she didn't think she would be a good fit, she eventually applied and it admittedly feels like "an actual fever dream".

The illustrator loved "every single second" of season 1, and found herself screaming at the TV, especially when Wilfred threw Alyssa under the bus. "I just loved everything about it."

When on the show, Meg plans to just "wing it" after admiring Amanda's lack of strategy in season 1.

If you are a Traitor, how far are you prepared to go to win the game?

"I wouldn't go to the lengths of throwing somebody under the bus, unless they were going to throw me under in that same moment. If I'm going down you're coming down with me, that's how I'd see it. In all fairness, if you are a Traitor there's a high chance you aren't going to win the money, I think the Faithfuls have more chance.

"Even just thinking about the possibility of winning is like OH MY GOD. I scream my head off at my monthly pay packet let alone that amount of money. I wouldn't throw somebody under the bus so that I could win more. If we have to go halves on it, or thirds, or even quarter the money, that’s better than walking out with nothing at all."

If you're a Faithful, what do you think your game plan would be?

"To be honest, I'd just speak as I find. If I spot something a little off, I'd keep it in the back of my head for a bit. If someone says something that doesn't ring right with me I'd be thinking, 'It could be you then!' I'd probably plant a few seeds with other people to see what others thought. Point out a few things that someone has said earlier or some facial expressions that I've seen."

The Traitors season 2 starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 3rd January 2024. The Traitors season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

