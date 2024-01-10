The finale of The Traitors season 2 will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 26th January at 9pm.

It may seem very soon but actually, the new season consists of 12 episodes that are being released in three-episode batches each week, so there is plenty of action still to come.

The finale will draw to a close a season that will undoubtedly be packed full of tense confrontations, speculation, banishments and murders, as it will finally be revealed whether Traitors or Faithfuls take home the cash prize.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

So far, only three episodes into the new season, we've had multiple murders, a fourth Traitor twist, an epic mother-son duo being revealed, and now fans of the show wait to see whether Ash or Brian will be banished in tonight's (Wednesday 10th January) episode.

The third episode of the season saw the roundtable reach new nerve-wracking heights, with Brian getting increasingly flustered with his decision and Ash being turned on by her fellow traitors Paul and Harry. But who will be sent packing?

Paul, Ash and Harry in The Traitors season 2. BBC/Studio Lambert

Well, in an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll, fans think that Ash will be banished with more than 50 per cent of voters predicting it. The deciding vote will be cast by Anthony, a Faithful who has been the subject of Diane's suspicion.

Read more:

While the series has been quite the emotional rollercoaster already, banished Faithful Sonja revealed to RadioTimes.com that she actually had her suspicions about Paul after noticing a change in personality.

She shared: "I was pretty suspicious of Paul, because he is a really nice guy and I met him on the railway station. We were probably one of the early ones at that station, so we were chatting a little bit there, as you may have seen. He was just so nice.

"And then the day after Claudia had chosen her Traitors, he went, like, supersonically nice. I just noticed a step change in the level of his total nicety. And I thought, 'Blimey, you've got super nice so perhaps, maybe – yeah, interesting...'"

The Traitors airs on BBC One on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 9pm. The first three episodes are now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.