Each contestant has to try their best to make it to the final to be in with a shot of winning the prize money, and one of those contestants is 45-year-old Anthony.

The key to Anthony's game plan is to be flexible, because things are forever changing, but will that help him?

As the outcome unfurls on TV, read on for everything you need to know about The Traitors season 2 contestant Anthony.

Who is Anthony?

Age: 45

Job: Chess coach

Location: Birmingham

Anthony sees The Traitors like a real-life game of chess, and being a chess coach himself, it was a no-brainer to apply for the show.

When he originally watched the series, he saw it as a game where everyone is expendable, much like a game of chess.

"Ultimately, the idea is to checkmate and win the game," he explained. "For me, it was like a chess tournament, where you've got to control your emotions and psychologically manage yourself. I was completely intrigued by it."

If you are a Traitor, how far are you prepared to go to win the game?

"All the way! That's where I'm prepared to go. At the end of the day, I'll quote it again, 'Everybody is expendable.'"

If you're a Faithful, what do you think your game plan would be?

"If I'm a Faithful, then the plan changes. Again, if I liken it to a game of chess, the Traitors make the first move and have the upper hand. As long as they survive the Round Table, then they get to influence the game.

"As a Faithful, it's going to be really tough in the beginning, because you've got to navigate who the other Faithfuls are and also not become a danger to the Traitors, trying to identify them but not becoming a major threat.

"As the game goes on and the numbers get lower, I think you then have the advantage as a Faithful. If I am a Faithful, I'm going to try and feel people out really quickly, and stay enough in the shadows so that I'm not identified as a threat."

The Traitors season 2 starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 3rd January 2024. The Traitors season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

