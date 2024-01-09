Several contestants said they found Ash's regular questioning of their suspicions and voting intentions to be worrying, with the events coordinator attempting to argue she was just looking for insights and guidance to make her own judgements.

It seemed as if Ash was on the chopping block until a somewhat panicked outburst by Brian alarmed the other contestants, leading to a three-way tie that was left agonisingly unresolved.

According to respondents to a poll by RadioTimes.com, Ash is considered most likely to be banished in tomorrow night's much-anticipated episode, snagging more than 50 percent of the vote.

Brian was not too far behind with just over one-third of participants selecting him, while Diane appears to be considered relatively safe, as she secured less than 10 percent of the poll responses.

The deciding vote was to be cast by chess coach Anthony, a faithful who has previously been accused by Diane, which could well lead him to cast his vote in her direction.

Anthony in The Traitors season 2. BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

However, doing so would result in yet another tie – requiring an additional round of voting.

Another possible clue as to the outcome came in The Traitors episode three, which included clips from an interview seemingly recorded after the roundtable, in which Ash appeared to have been crying.

But the emotional response could have been caused not by her banishment, but merely by her fellow traitors turning on her – both Harry and Paul voted in favour of Ash's banishment, while their recent recruit Miles stayed loyal by voting for Brian.

We'll know soon enough – whatever the outcome, more drama is inevitable.

The Traitors continues tomorrow, Wednesday 10th January, at 9pm on BBC One.

