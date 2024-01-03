So, will Ash be given her green cloak to murder at night? Or will she have to work hard to suss out the liars, like the rest of the Faithfuls?

Read on for everything you need to know about Ash, including why she decided to sign up for the show and whether she has a game plan.

Who is Ash?

Age: 45

Job: Events coordinator

Location: London

Ash decided to sign up for season 2 of the BBC One show as she fancied an "adventure".

"I was looking for an adventure. I've spent my life moving around, moving cities, moving countries, doing different things, but lately I've been in the same place kind of doing the same thing.

"I'm happy where I am, I'm happy with the way my life is, but I do need a little bit of an adventure," she said ahead of her debut.

For Ash, the only way to win the game would be if she was made a Traitor, with the 45-year-old adding: "This is going to sound weird, but I think the best way for me to win is to be a Traitor.

"I know being a Traitor means you’re lying, but my strategy will be to tell the truth – because the best lies come from truth. I'm going to be honest about the kind of person that I am. I think if I can just stay with that baseline, I could probably get quite far... I hope."

If you are a Traitor, how far are you prepared to go to win the game?

It's a game, and if I need to wipe the floor with you to win, then that's exactly what I'll do. That sounds so horrible! I don’t mean to be horrible, but you know, it's a game and I'm playing to win.

If you're a Faithful, what do you think your game plan would be?

Generally speaking, I can be quite good at sussing people out, because I do trust my instincts. I think my experience of working in public-facing jobs for 20-plus years, moving around and meeting so many people, you do get to learn little things. I may not be able to necessarily articulate them, but I know I can pick out certain behaviours.

I do know that I'm probably going to be quite vocal, which might put me in the spotlight. I think if I can figure out who the Traitors are, I would make them think that I'm on their side, because they're more likely to keep you around if they think you're an ally. Rather than pick them out and throw them under the bus straight away.

The Traitors season 2 starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 3rd January 2024.

