Admitting that he has a bad memory, Brian says he "literally just takes things as they come".

Along with Brian are 21 other contestants who will be taking part in missions to build up the prize pot, which will amount up to £120,000, with one or some lucky people taking home that money at the end of the competition.

Who is Brian?

Age: 33

Job: Photographer

Location: Glasgow

Brian signed up to The Traitors because he wanted to test himself and enjoyed that it was different from other reality programmes.

One reason he loved The Traitors was down to all of its twists and turns, which he felt kept the show fresh.

"I also love watching people, finding out about them and seeing how they react to certain situations," he explained.

"I used to watch Love Island for that reason. When I'd tell friends at football that I watched it they'd take the mick out of me, but I'd tell them that it's not about the daft games, it's about the politics and how people react in new situations."

If you are a Traitor, how far are you prepared to go to win the game?

"You have to think of it as a game, you may need to throw someone under the bus at some point. Even when I was watching series one you see that you might have to take out one of your friends so that others think 'Well, he would never do that', sometimes it needs to be done.

"It's hard to say at this point because I don’t know how it’s all going to work and who everyone else is."

If you are a Traitor, how do you think you'll feel?

"I'd love it because I would then be more in control of my fate. It would mean that I'd be on the show for longer, which would then mean I'm in with a better chance of genuinely having the full experience – there's more chance of getting to the final.

"Although I do think that there's more chance of winning if you're a Faithful, but if I get the touch on the shoulder, I'd be absolutely buzzing. I really would be."

The Traitors season 2 starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 3rd January 2024. The Traitors season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

