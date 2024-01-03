One of those contestants is Diane, a retired school teacher who applied for the show with some encouragement from her children. Diane is hoping to bring humour and motivation to the game, noting that motivating and energising people are some of her best qualities.

But does Diane think she has what it takes to get to the final or even be a Traitor? Read on for everything you need to know about Diane.

Who is Diane?

Age: 63

Job: Retired teacher

Location: Lancashire

Diane applied for The Traitors after watching just an episode and a half with her children. Of course, she has watched the full series and "loved it" and, luckily, she wants to take a stab at things even more.

Going into the show, Diane does not have a game plan. She explained that after watching season 1, she noted that the players used anything they could find against each other, using Maddy mentioning she was an actress as an example.

More like this

"I thought that was a rubbish reason to get rid of her because it was so obvious that she was a Faithful," she said.

If you are a Traitor, how far are you prepared to go to win the game?

"I think if you take it on, you must be prepared to go the whole way, I’d like to think I could do it. Although there were people last series, like Andrea, that I would have struggled to get rid of. I totally admired her, she'd lost her partner, she was having a go and doing her best. I think I'd really struggle if it was someone I admired like that.

"You have to be very careful about who you get friendly with. I might find it hard, but I'd still like to say I'd be able to go the whole way. You're put into this and you've nothing else in your life other than this game for potentially three weeks, it’ll be so easy to let it take over."

If you're a Faithful, what do you think your game plan would be?

"Just to be me. As a teacher at a PRU I've had to use tactics to get control of a classroom. I'd use humour a lot, and you had to know when to pick your battles. I know from last series that Wilfred was saying he was going to bring people on side and try and cause ripples, but I won’t do anything like that."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Traitors season 2 starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 3rd January 2024. The Traitors season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.