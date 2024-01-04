As everyone online began obsessing over Diane, it was soon revealed that her son was an actor on Game of Thrones - Kerr Logan, who portrayed Matthos Seaworth, son of Ser Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham), in the series.

His other credits include Alias Grace, Strike and Lisa McGee's London Irish.

In a post on X/Twitter, Kerr wrote: "My mother is on The Traitors. My mother is on The Traitors. My mother is on The Traitors. She's bonkers. I'm scared."

According to Kerr, he had no idea Diane was a contestant on the show until it was revealed earlier this week.

Diane applied for The Traitors after watching an episode and a half of the first season with her children, who encouraged her to apply at the time.

And it's a good thing she was accepted to go on the show, because she has been a hit with viewers ever since she arrived on the screen.

"Never been more afraid of being found out by her and I'm not ever a Traitor on the show," presenter Rylan Clark wrote on X.

While Diane has gone into the show without a game plan, she does have an idea of how she'll behave and interact with others if she is chosen to be a Faithful.

As viewers know, the Traitors are currently discussing whether or not to recruit her as a fourth.

Speaking to the BBC ahead of her appearance on the series, Diane said her only game plan is to just be herself.

"As a teacher at a PRU, I've had to use tactics to get control of a classroom. I'd use humour a lot, and you had to know when to pick your battles," she explained.

"I know from last series that Wilfred was saying he was going to bring people on side and try and cause ripples, but I won’t do anything like that."

The Traitors season 2 continues on Thursday 4th January at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The Traitors season 1 is available to watch on iPlayer.

