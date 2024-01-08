In episode 3, Diane revealed to the cameras that her son is Ross and they don't plan on telling the other players as they work together to sniff out the real Traitors. The shock moment came after Zack thought Diane and Paul were mother and son due to their hair colour.

"I can't believe it was suggested that Paul was my son. I mean he's about three times taller than me, he's got red hair. Paul just couldn't be my son, but Ross is," she said.

No one was expecting it, with viewers flocking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts. However, there is one person who didn't think it was that much of a surprise.

Sonja in The Traitors. BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz

Banished faithful Sonja spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the reveal. "I wasn't particularly shocked about that at all," she said.

"So just by sheer coincidence, the three of us live quite close together, but we hadn't met before. But our accent is very similar. And I just thought there's a lot of people from our little area. And that's really what I thought.

"So I wasn't particularly surprised, because then I thought, 'That's why there's two, but it so happens three, in one of those little areas.' And that maybe that was a coincidence."

Sonja was the first contestant to be banished from The Traitors and looking back, she believes it was quite possibly the "nicest banishment" in the history of the show.

She told RadioTimes.com she had an inkling she would be at risk, but when the time came she was warmed by how "delightful" her fellow contestants were about banishing her.

"I think I knew I was at risk a bit. But then a couple of others were as well," she explained.

"It dawned on me as they went round it's definitely going to be me. But I have to say, if I may, I think I've had the nicest banishment in all the history of any Traitors anywhere. I mean, they virtually cuddled me off. They were delightful about it."

As The Traitors continues, viewers were left on a cliffhanger at the end of episode 3. As the votes around the roundtable came to a deadlock, Anthony was the deciding vote, with Brian and Ash at risk.

The Traitors season 2 airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday to Friday. The Traitors season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

