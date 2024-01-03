Sonja thought The Traitors season 1 was "fantastic" and became so fascinated by it she has watched all the other versions of the programmes.

Unlike the other contestants, Sonja's game plan is to knit her way to the finals. She explained: "I'm an avid knitter. I actually want to teach some of the other tortured souls how to do a bit of knitting while we're there too."

While her knitting may came in handy to pass the time, does she have what it takes to get to the final? Read on for everything you need to know about The Traitors season 2 contestant Sonja.

Who is Sonja?

Age: 66

Job: Volunteer business mentor

Location: Lancashire

Sonja applied for The Traitors as she wanted to do something that would challenge her and test her abilities, whether it be physically or mentally.

The volunteer business mentor noted that she has had a difficult few years and decided to do something "a bit crazy and exciting".

She said: "I wouldn't do anything except The Traitors. It's so interesting, complicated, thoughtful and devious. It's right up my street! It's the first thing I've ever applied for, and here I am."

If you are a Traitor, how far are you prepared to go to win the game?

"It is a game, so obviously I'm going to be two-faced. I'm going to lie convincingly but I'm not going to upset people. Even if I wrongly point someone out at the Round Table, there’s many ways to do that without being upsetting, harmful or hurtful.

"I am going to definitely go all the way, there is nothing really that I won't do other than upset somebody to win. There are many ways to beat somebody and mislead somebody without upsetting them."

If you're a Faithful, what do you think your game plan would be?

"I'll just be devious really. I'll turn it on its head, I'll be the most devious Faithful you can be. I think there are almost as many opportunities as a Faithful to mislead people, to lie, to misrepresent and to confuse. I would hope to be able to identify the Traitors and make them think I am safe and not to be worried about, you know?

"I think my biggest challenge might be being slightly older than some people, they may not consider me a major contribution to the Missions. I'm going to do them, I’ll fling myself everywhere, they can dangle me off anything, I'll jump off anything, I'll do it all but I'm not sure I'll do it as well as others. I’m going to be fearless and chuck myself out there."

The Traitors season 2 starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 3rd January 2024. The Traitors season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

