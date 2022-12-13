Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the show sees 22 strangers enter a grand castle in the Scottish Highlands where they must uncover the traitors among them for the chance to win up to £120,000, before they're 'killed' or banished by their fellow contestants.

New BBC TV game show The Traitors has enthralled viewers with its series of twists and turns after launching onto our screens earlier in December.

So far, we’ve seen outrageous betrayals, three murders, two players being reintroduced after getting removed from the game by Claudia, and one secret relationship uncovered and so, naturally, we’re desperate to know what’s going to happen next.

The Traitors has aired three nights a week, every week, since it launched onto our screens but this week the show has been hit by a schedule shake-up due to World Cup coverage. So, when is The Traitors next on BBC One? Read on for everything you need to know.

When is The Traitors next on the BBC?

Claudia Winkleman in The Traitors. BBC

The next episode of the series will air tonight (Tuesday 13th December) at 9pm on BBC One after initially being scheduled for Wednesday.

The Traitors remaining episode schedule

The remaining episode schedule is as follows:

Tuesday 13th December, 9pm (Episode 7)

Thursday 15th December, 9pm (Episode 8)

Friday 16th December, 9pm (Episode 9)

Tuesday 20th December, 9pm (Episode 10)

Wednesday 21st December, 9pm (Episode 11)

Thursday 22nd December, 9pm (Episode 12)

When is the final of The Traitors?

The Traitors cast. BBC

The final episode of the season - episode 12 - will be airing on Thursday 22nd December on BBC One.

While there's still no confirmation as to whether the show will return for a second season, given its popularity, we can definitely keep our fingers crossed for another instalment.

The Traitors continues on Tuesday 13th December at 9pm on BBC One.

