But it was just her luck that she began speaking to Elen, a translator from Wales! Will she be sussed out?

Regardless, fans were in hysterics over the reveal, with one user writing: "My favourite thing about Charlotte pretending to be Welsh is that it’s completely unnecessary and that’s what makes it so camp like it’s giving The Circle rather than #TheTraitors."

So, beyond her changing accent, what else is there to know about Charlotte? Read on for all the details about The Traitors season 3 contestant.

Who is Charlotte from The Traitors?

Age: 32 at the time of filming, 33 now

Job: Business director

Location: London, recently moved to Hampshire

Status: Faithful

Charlotte is a 33-year-old business director from London who has a game plan to just be "friendly and chatty" when in the castle.

Having watched both previous seasons, Charlotte has always admired Amanda, who played a blinder during her term as Traitor.

"She flew under the radar for so long and I wish she had got further," Charlotte said in a new interview, adding, "In series 2 it was funny when Paul got so much hype for being an incredible Traitor, which he was, but I loved it when Harry rightly pointed out that he was the Traitor still standing…"

Why did Charlotte apply for The Traitors?

Charlotte has loved The Traitors "since the very start" and thought it would be "such a fun thing" to be a part of.

"[It's] a real 'money can't buy' experience getting to play the game," she said.

Is Charlotte from The Traitors on Instagram?

Yes, you can follow Charlotte from The Traitors on Instagram @charlotteberman91.

Announcing the news she would be on the show, Charlotte said: "I can't believe I get to write this... I am on The Traitors!"

The Traitors continues on BBC One at 8pm on Thursday night and on iPlayer.

