These are certainly memorable elements, but for all the wrong reasons, with the pantomime quality of Paul's gleeful villainy and the delight of Diane's numerous iconic lines replaced by a growing sense of simple frustration.

I regret to say that the problem, as I see it, comes down to The Traitors season 3 cast, who are interesting enough as people, but are suffering from one crucial flaw: they have studied the show way too hard.

As a result, this cohort (of Faithfuls, especially) are playing the game less like contestants and more like TV producers, letting the events of the past two seasons and strange theories about what makes "good telly" dictate their shambolic gameplay.

Let's begin by taking a look at the two poor souls who have been subjected to arguably the most brutal witch hunts of season 3 thus far: Freddie and Kasim.

The former has clearly become a victim of season 2's looming shadow, with suspicion towards him at least partly stemming from the shocking performance of Harry; another charming young man, who players paid a high price for underestimating.

In her post-show interview on The Traitors: Uncloaked, contestant Livi – who caused a stir with her fiery accusations towards Freddie – even referenced Harry as a factor in her staunchly defended hunch, confirming the impact he left on the castle.

A less obvious parallel can be drawn between Kas and Paul (hear me out).

While Paul actually was a Traitor and enjoyed playing the villain to us at home, don't forget that the reason he lasted so long is that he was universally well-liked and trusted by The Traitors season 2 cast until his final hours in the castle.

Could that be the reason why this year's bunch were so eager to pin the 'Traitor' label on another friendly, bearded face? Lord knows; it's the only explanation that makes a lick of sense.

Certainly, the gang's bizarre theory that Kas is a shoe-in for traitorhood because he's a nice doctor was beyond all comprehension – and a prime example of how the season 3 cast is trying to outsmart the show's producers, rather than play the game.

If you notice, a phrase that keeps coming up in this edition of the series is that so-and-so "would make a great Traitor", with the contestants overlooking shifty behaviour (oh hi, Linda) in favour of imagining themselves as the casting directors.

Elen's early theory of a strong female Traitor – while accurate – was clearly derived from season 2's male-dominated line-up, while the wider group's only success can be credited more to a logical deduction than any behavioural study.

Sure, Armani was beginning to raise eyebrows with her outspoken demeanour, but ultimately, a key factor in her banishment was the idea that either herself or her sister, Maia, were probably chosen by the production team for dramatic purposes.

Cool. Good job, I guess?

It's hard to get excited about that particular win as it just didn't feel earned; Armani more or less fell in their lap after Maia confessed her doubts, prompting the Faithfuls to pick a sister and hope for the best.

It stands in stark contrast to the admirably patient and methodical gameplay of Jaz last year, who carefully observed his fellow contestants over several days to gradually form a developed (and mostly correct) idea of what was going on.

Alas, this tendency the 2025 line-up has, of deciding their banishments by going Mindhunter on the show's producers, runs a real risk of breaking the game altogether – or at least it would, if they weren't so bad at it.

At best, it has led to some truly strange and irritating pile-ons in this season that have little to do with any tangible evidence, but at worst, it's lowering the tenor of the show and turning it into something meaner.

The roundtables have always had a tendency to get heated – particularly towards the end of any given season – but the misery we've witnessed elsewhere in the castle feels new for this year. I, for one, dislike it.

As Dan said before his banishment, it is just a game (albeit, one with a lot of money up for grabs).

There has been no fun at all in seeing Kas be left socially isolated over the group's misplaced suspicion, or in 20-year-old Freddie having to defend himself against four angry members of definitely-not-a-clique.

It's a tonal shift that feels significant: The Traitors would be wise to avoid hosting the kinds of toxic arguments that have previously blighted less interesting shows like I'm a Celebrity and Big Brother.

The saddest part of all is that the contestants taking lumps out of each other over factors outside of core gameplay has been a provably awful strategy; their prize pot is dwindling and two Traitors are still at large – including one gloriously unsubtle performer.

Indeed, I wonder if part of the reason why Linda has survived this long (albeit, not without some votes at the roundtable) is because there has never been an older Traitor on the UK edition of the show before.

The group's fixation on precedent and stunt casting could explain why the balance is yet to tip decisively in the direction of the retired opera singer, whose guilt is so powerful it could shatter glass.

Of course, there's still some entertainment to be found in season 3 – courtesy of Linda and Minah, for the most part – but this underwhelming year presents a problem that must be fixed to protect the long-term future of the show.

Unfortunately, it seems like contestants who live and breathe The Traitors are too wrapped up in past storylines and the novelty of being on the show to play the game properly.

Although it might not be easy given its huge audience, The Traitors season 4 should make an effort to find players who are less familiar – or at least, less infatuated – with the programme.

That way, they can hopefully take off their producer hats, drop the history books and simply pay attention to the clues that are right under their nose.

