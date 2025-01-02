Among those contestants is Freddie, whose competitive spirit will hopefully see him excel throughout the series – but not if the Traitors working against him have anything to do with it.

As the series gets under way, read on for everything you need to know about Freddie.

Who is Freddie from The Traitors?

Freddie. BBC / Studio Lambert

Age: 20

Job: Politics student

Location: Peterborough

Status: Faithful

Freddie is a 20-year-old politics student from Peterborough whose competitive and driven mindset might help him in the castle.

Having studied politics for A-Level and now at university level, Freddie believes he is "quite good" at articulating his points, bringing evidence and being able to hold himself in arguments, which should prove beneficial in the castle.

Reflecting on past seasons, Freddie revealed he admired Harry's game plan from season 2.

"Just because we're quite a similar age and obviously he won," Freddie explained. "I liked the way he played into the idea that you would never think it was him because he's just a nice boy, who's young, so people underestimated him.

"I also liked the Australian series 2 with Sam, the way he just got away with it, time after time is crazy, he was such a character."

Why did Freddie apply for The Traitors?

Freddie was already a big fan of The Traitors, and after watching the two UK seasons and one of the Australian version, he decided to apply.

He explained further: "I just think it's such an interesting concept for a game, it's very strategic and psychological, and it’s all about using your brain.

"I think I’ve got a skill set that makes me suited to being quite good at the game and I thought why not just give it a go and apply, and here we are."

Is Freddie from The Traitors on Instagram?

Yes, you can follow Freddie from The Traitors on Instagram @freddiefraserr.

The Traitors continues on BBC One at 8pm on Thursday night and on iPlayer.

