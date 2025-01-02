Details of this year's show were kept under absolute wraps, with the only speck of information being that a huge twist lies in wait – which still no one knows about!

In a recent interview, Winkleman said: "The new contestants can watch previous series, but that doesn't mean it will necessarily help them... how can it? There's one twist this year which will hopefully have viewers on the edge of their seat."

Among the new contestants is Minah, who Winkleman chose to be one of this year's Traitors. But will Minah manage to evade suspicion?

While we wait to find out, read on for everything you need to know about The Traitors season 3 contestant Minah.

Who is Minah from The Traitors?

Minah. BBC / Studio Lambert

Age: 29

Job: Call centre manager

Location: Liverpool

Status: Traitor

Minah is a 29-year-old call centre manager from Liverpool and is one of the three female Traitors chosen by Claudia this season.

Minah believes she is easy to get along with and tends to gel with "different types of people from different walks of life".

Overall, Minah plans to bring the team spirit to the game, for which she gives kudos to her job.

"I'm asked to be like that at work, so I think naturally I’m like that in general," she said. "I'm the mother of the group but also the one that wants to organise everything for everyone, and then sometimes a bit of a control freak, but always getting everyone involved."

Why did Minah apply for The Traitors?

After watching season 1, Minah's friends and family began sending her the link to apply for the second season, and she did – and managed to get through the first few stages. But things didn't pan out as she was unable to get the time off work.

Then season 2 aired, and people continued to tell her how good she'd be on the show, and so she applied again, and the rest is history!

"There's nothing like it on the telly," Minah said. "Me, my husband and my mother-in-law love the show - we've watched the Australian one and the celebrity one from America.

"I think I like it because I like playing pranks on people and telling them little white lies, innocent lies - I think that's probably what drives me."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is Minah from The Traitors on Instagram?

Yes, you can follow Minah on Instagram – @minahshannon.

Sharing the news that she would be joining this year's cast, Minah said: "I'm so excited to confirm that I am on The Traitors."

But she ensured to remain tight-lipped as to whether or not she was a Traitor of Faithful.

The Traitors continues on BBC One at 8pm on Thursday night and on iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.