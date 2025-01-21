"Between episodes 1 and 6, what you do as a Traitor is you don't plant any seeds, you're the ones that water the seeds, but she's done it for a bit too long, so people have realised that she's not actually throwing names in it," he explained in an interview with Mecca Bingo.

"She's just watering the seeds that they've planted, so I think they’ve sussed her in terms of knowing that she’s playing it too easy."

Wilfred. BBC

He added that Faithfuls who don’t tend to mention people usually end up getting banished for not bringing enough to the table, and concluded that: "I think they'll use that strategy and just get rid of her because she's not saying too much anyway, she’s not really coming with her own opinions so I think her days are numbered."

However, he did also provide some advice for how Minah might be able to cling on and claim the money, saying that she "needs to get the evilness that's inside her somewhere and sort of release that and realise that she can’t trust Charlotte".

He continued: "If I were Minah, I'd be going around and speaking to more people, as she's clearly not because Charlotte’s been planting her name everywhere.

"If Minah was going around asking, people would say, 'Oh, Charlotte said your name,' and then she’d be able to come up with a plan to get rid of Charlotte, but it shows that Minah’s not doing enough walking around, talking and finding out.

"That’s what it feels like, because Charlotte has said Minah’s name to basically everybody in the castle, and nobody has said anything back to Minah, which is a problem for her. It comes across like Minah has got a lot of acquaintances, but not many friends in there."

Minah was initially selected as one of three Traitors alongside Armani and Linda – both of whom have since been banished.

She went on to recruit Charlotte after giving her an ultimatum last week, but it remains to be seen if either or both of them will be able to make it two consecutive wins for the Traitors...

The Traitors continues Wednesdays to Fridays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

