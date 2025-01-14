Nathan was one of the first contestants to be banished from the castle, with his behaviour from the carriages proving to be a glaring red flag for some players, despite him being a Faithful all along.

Reflecting on his time in the castle, Nathan told Radio Times magazine: "When you're watching it on TV, you think it's so easy, but when you're actually playing, it's really intense."

Nathan. BBC / Studio Lambert

For those watching at home, it may appear confusing as to why the players become so emotional, whether it be through tense or teary-eyed discussions, but there's a lot more to it than meets the eye.

"Watching series 1 and 2, I thought, 'Why are they crying so much? It's not that deep.' I feel so bad for that now," banished player Elen explained, continuing: "You have no contact with the outside world, so it's your entire life. As much as I hate the fact I cried on national television, I’m proud, too. It’s OK to cry.

"I kept screaming in my head to compose myself every five seconds. I didn’t watch my exit episode because I didn’t want to relive that. But I felt a lot of relief when I was banished."

Read more:

So far, nine Faithfuls have been banished or murdered and the competition is well and truly on as the Traitors look for their next victim.

While suspicion may be following Linda, Traitor Minah is currently playing a good game, which could see her soar through to the final.

But with Dan mentioning a Traitor close to him could be protecting him before he was banished, could the other Faithful catch on to who is working against them?

Only time will tell as the competition continues...

Radio Times

The Traitors continues Wednesdays to Fridays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.