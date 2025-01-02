While she managed to avoid banishment, a couple of eyes are still on Linda as the series continues.

As Linda continues her journey in The Traitors game, attempting to remain undetected, read on for everything you need to know about her – including why of all shows she decided to apply for The Traitors!

Who is Linda from The Traitors?

Linda. BBC / Studio Lambert

Age: 70

Job: Retired opera singer

Location: Hertfordshire

Status: Traitor

Linda is a 70-year-old retired opera singer from Hertfordshire who Claudia chose to be a Traitor alongside Armani and Minah.

Linda is hoping that with her age, she will bring lot more experience to the game, along with being "quite good at convincing people of things that aren't true".

"I think I've got quite a funny personality, so I'll bring a bit of fun," she said in a new interview. "Sometimes I can be a bit of an airhead too, so I might try and use that to my advantage."

Why did Linda apply for The Traitors?

After watching season 1 and 2, the latter of which saw Harry Clark take home a whopping cash prize, Linda thought to herself that she could do the game.

She explained: "It was in a mad moment that I looked it up on the internet and saw there was a form to apply, and I thought, 'I'm just going to apply, let's just see', never knowing that it would go this far.

"So yes, I love the show. I'm absolutely into it. I love the psychological game. I like the whole idea of fooling people."

Is Linda from The Traitors on Instagram?

At the time of writing, it appears that Linda does not have any social media.

We'll be sure to update this page once we know more!

The Traitors continues on BBC One at 8pm on Thursday night and on iPlayer.

