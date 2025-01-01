Each week, Harry will be sharing his thoughts on season 3 in his Traitors Diary column for RadioTimes.com!

From explosive roundtable moments, shocking banishments and sneaky murders, Harry will be revealing all his thoughts from the week.

"I'm so excited now to be a viewer, it's going to a great series!" said Harry.

Harry Clark. BBC/Studio Lambert

Ahead of the column, RadioTimes.com caught up with Harry, who has issued one golden rule for how to win the game as a Traitor.

With each season so far, there has been two different outcomes in winners, and Harry has some advice for the future Traitors of season 3: Just chill out!

He told RadioTimes.com: "The simplest thing is take a chill pill. There is no way to think like a Traitor. The best thing to do is not be a Traitor because you don't want to get caught. The only time you're ever a Traitor is when the cloak is on your shoulders and you're deciding who to murder.

"Other than that, you're Faithful and you're a normal person, because all you have to do is act normal."

Read more:

Harry also looked back on his epic win and why he'd love to return, but isn't too sure it would work his in favour.

"I would love to do it all over again," he said. "It was the best moment of my life, especially once the final aired. I don't feel like I will ever, until the time I probably have kids and get married, will come close to that feeling again, of like, 'This is one of the best moments of my life.'"

He continued: "So of course I would love to do it again and have that feeling again, but at the same time, I feel like if I ever was to step foot in the castle again, no one's ever going to trust me, so I'd be kicked off straight away. So it's one of them things where I feel like I've done it once, and I've done it the best it can possibly be done, to sort of leave it and take my wins as they are and move on."

As for what's to come in his column, audiences and Harry alike will have to keep their eyes peeled on BBC One tonight and the next few weeks, with Harry adding: "I'm just excited to see what happens, see how anyone else does it different, and see where they go from there."

The Traitors season 3 begins on 1st January 2025 at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

