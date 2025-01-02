So far, three players were immediately eliminated from the game before they even made it to the castle. But for the remaining 22, will things be stable for long?

Among the players is Elen, who was chosen to be a Faithful by Claudia Winkleman, and she will certainly be hoping to avoid being murdered by the Traitors and banished by her fellow Faithfuls.

As the season continues, read on to find out more about Elen, including some of her game plan tactics.

Who is Elen from The Traitors?

Elen. BBC / Studio Lambert

Age: 24

Job: Translator

Location: Cardiff

Status: Faithful

Elen is a 24-year-old translator from Cardiff who is often underestimated by those who meet her, which she feels may give her an advantage in the castle.

"English is my second language, Welsh is my first," Elen explained. "Because of this, I'm not as articulate in English as I am in Welsh, so people tend to associate that with being dumb. Every time I mix with English-speaking people, they tend to underestimate me.

"However, how I present myself on the outside doesn't really represent what's going on inside. That’s something I feel like I can use in the castle to my advantage."

While in the castle, Elen plans to embrace her "innocent demeanour".

"I'm a very flirty person," she added. "I flirt a lot. Depending on who's in there, if I see an opportunity where having some boys on my side would benefit me, I might do it."

Why did Elen apply for The Traitors?

Like her fellow players, Elen is a fan of the original show and loves its "authenticity".

She explained: "It's not scripted and it’s full of ordinary people. That was the first reason. And secondly, I genuinely thought I'd be really good at the game."

Is Elen from The Traitors on Instagram?

Elen from The Traitors does have Instagram! You can follow her account @_elenwyn now.

The Traitors continues on BBC One at 8pm on Thursday night and on iPlayer.

