The Traitors season 3 cast: Confirmed line-up
As Claudia Winkleman returns to the Scottish Highlands castle for a killer new season, meet the contestants taking on the ultimate game of deception.
It’s time to grab your dark green cloaks and return to the Scottish Highlands as The Traitors returns for another game of duplicity and danger.
Fans have been waiting patiently for almost a year for the return of this dastardly game of back-stabbing and battle of wits, with new twists to the format about to keep everyone on their toes.
Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, who promises to deliver a staggering new wardrobe of cosy-looking jumpers and fingerless gloves, 22 strangers will take on the challenge of scoping out the Traitors in the group's midst, all while completing challenges that adds money to the prize pot.
If they succeed, they inch closer to taking home the potentially life-changing cash – but if they fail, then they could run the risk of being eliminated, either by ‘murder’ at the hands of the Traitors, or banishment from their fellow Faithfuls who suspect them.
So who is taking on the challenge this year? Meet the cast who think they have the detective skills to make it out of this murder-mystery game alive...
Who are the contestants of The Traitors season 3? Confirmed line-up
- Lisa
- Freddie
- Minah
- Armani
- Maia
- Tyler
- Keith
- Leanne
- Yin
- Anna
- Fozia
- Jack
- Alexander
- Charlotte
- Elen
- Nathan
- Kasim
- Linda
- Jake
- Livi
- Leon
- Francesca
- Dan
- Joe
- Alex
More details of this year's Traitors cast will be added in due course.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The Traitors season 3 will start airing at 8pm on 1st January 2025 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on iPlayer.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.