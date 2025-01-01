Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, who promises to deliver a staggering new wardrobe of cosy-looking jumpers and fingerless gloves, 22 strangers will take on the challenge of scoping out the Traitors in the group's midst, all while completing challenges that adds money to the prize pot.

If they succeed, they inch closer to taking home the potentially life-changing cash – but if they fail, then they could run the risk of being eliminated, either by ‘murder’ at the hands of the Traitors, or banishment from their fellow Faithfuls who suspect them.

So who is taking on the challenge this year? Meet the cast who think they have the detective skills to make it out of this murder-mystery game alive...

Who are the contestants of The Traitors season 3? Confirmed line-up

Lisa

Freddie

Minah

Armani

Maia

Tyler

Keith

Leanne

Yin

Anna

Fozia

Jack

Alexander

Charlotte

Elen

Nathan

Kasim

Linda

Jake

Livi

Leon

Francesca

Dan

Joe

Alex

More details of this year's Traitors cast will be added in due course.

The Traitors season 3 will start airing at 8pm on 1st January 2025 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on iPlayer.

