Sister Boniface (played by Lorna Watson) was initially introduced in one of Father Brown's early season 1 episodes and went on to be at the helm of her own spin-off which sees the Catholic nun investigate cases as a part-time forensic scientist.

Now, the drama has begun filming season 4 so if you're new to the series, there's plenty more to come.

But who's who in the drama? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Sister Boniface Mysteries.

Sister Boniface Mysteries cast: Full list of characters and actors in drama

The full main cast list for Sister Boniface can be found below, scroll on for everything you need to know about the characters and actors in the series.

Lorna Watson as Sister Boniface

Max Brown as DI Sam Gillespie

Jerry Iwu as DS Felix Livingstone

Miranda Raison as Ruth Penny

Ami Metcalf as WPC Peggy Button

Lorna Watson plays Sister Boniface

Lorna Watson as Sister Boniface in Sister Boniface Mysteries. BBC Studios,Gary Moyes

Who is Sister Boniface? A Catholic nun at St Vincent's convent, Sister Boniface also has a PhD in forensic science which of course, makes her the perfect person to help solve the crimes that are taking place in her quiet village.

Where have I seen Lorna Watson before? Aside from leading Sister Boniface Mysteries, Watson has also done some crossover episodes of Father Brown and has also starred in Watson & Oliver, Horrible Histories and The Catherine Tate Show.

Max Brown plays DI Sam Gillespie

Max Brown as DI Sam Gillespie in Sister Boniface Mysteries. BBC Studios,Gary Moyes

Who is Sam Gillespie? The Detective Inspector is a central character to the series and is seriously dedicated when it comes to sussing out the bad guys.

Where have I seen Max Brown before? Brown is known for his roles in Grange Hill, Crossroads, Hollyoaks and The Tudors and Spooks. He has also starred in the 2019 Downton Abbey movie, The Royals and the sci-fi Beauty & the Beast TV series.

Jerry Iwu plays DS Felix Livingstone

Jerry Iwu as DS Felix Livingstone in Sister Boniface Mysteries. BBC Studios,Gary Moyes

Who is Felix Livingstone? On secondment from Bermuda, the Detective Sergeant works closely with Gillespie and Boniface to crack the cases of the village.

Where have I seen Jerry Iwu before? Iwu has featured in Netflix's Sex Education as well as Intruder and Innocent, but Sister Boniface Mysteries marks the actor's first leading TV role.

Miranda Raison plays Ruth Penny

Miranda Raison as Ruth Penny in Sister Boniface Mysteries. BBC Studios,Gary Moyes

Who is Ruth Penny? Ruth is a local newspaper reporter who can often be seen getting to grips with the same cases as Boniface and the team, also providing her sharp focus and intel at the same time.

Where have I seen Miranda Raison before? Raison is known for her roles in Spooks, Warrior and Spotless. She has also voiced roles for Doctor Who: The Sixth Doctor Adventures and Doctor Who: The Monthly Adventures.

Ami Metcalf plays WPC Peggy Button

Ami Metcalf as WPC Peggy Button in Sister Boniface Mysteries. BBC Studios,Gary Moyes

Who is Peggy Button? The young Peggy is a police constable and may be learning the ropes, but manages to inject some youthful expertise to the cases at hand.

Where have I seen Ami Metcalf before? Metcalf has starred in 2015's Pan where she played Sister Thomas, as well as featured in Doctors, Silent Witness and The Mimic.

Sister Boniface Mysteries season 1 additional cast

As is the way of the series, there are plenty of guest stars to get acquainted with in Sister Boniface Mysteries so please find the additional cast for season 1 below.

Virginia Fiol as Sister Reg

Carolyn Pickles as Reverend Mother Adrian

Robert Daws as CC Lowsley

David Sterne as Tom Thomas

Belinda Lang as Mrs Clam

Mark Williams as Father Brown

Danielle Phillips as Grace Pearson

Andrew Scarborough as Hugo Steele

Stephanie Booth as Debra Diamond

Ingvild Lakou as Pamela Wishbone

Ingrid Oliver as Gaynor Garfield

Sister Boniface season 1 premieres on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 23rd August at 2pm.

