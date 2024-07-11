Watson will be joined in the special and the new season by returning cast members Max Brown, Jerry Iwu and Ami Metcalf, who play DI Sam Gillespie, DS Felix Livingstone and WPC Peggy Button, respectively.

Meanwhile, among the guest stars featuring in season 4 will be Les Dennis (Coronation Street), Katherine Kingsley (The Larkins), Martyn Ellis (Renegade Nell), Mina Anwar (The Sarah Jane Adventures), Ed Birch (The Witcher) and Daniel Laurie (Call the Midwife).

Watson said in a statement: "It’s brilliant to be back with the gang for series four. I feel very lucky to be part of such a lovely show and can’t wait to get cracking, solving crime in the Cotswolds sunshine."

Lorna Watson on set filming for the Sister Boniface Mysteries 2024 Christmas special. UKTV

Sister Boniface Mysteries first started airing in 2021, after Watson's character was introduced in the sixth episode of Father Brown season 1, which aired in 2013. She later re-appeared in Father Brown for one episode in this year's season 11, while the third season of Sister Boniface Mysteries is currently airing.

The official synopsis for the upcoming Christmas special, and the show's fourth season, says: "Returning by popular demand, this year’s feature length festive special features the Great Slaughter Amateur Dramatics Society (GSADS) pantomime.

"This year it’s Cinderella and with the appointment of a celebrity director the pressure is on to deliver their biggest and best performance yet.

"Rehearsals commence but soon cast members start dropping like flies. Can Sister Boniface catch the killer before they strike again? Will GSADS give the public the festive theatrical treat they deserve? And, most importantly, can Sam and Felix pull off a polka in a pantomime horse?

"Elsewhere in the series a bucking bronco goes haywire on the set of a game show, a killer scarecrow stalks the streets of Great Slaughter, the Scottish invade, a femme fatale drops to her death in a stunt gone wrong and to top it all CC Lowsley (Robert Dawes) has arranged something called “team building”.

"Meanwhile Reverend Mother Adrian (Carolyn Pickles) is keeping a secret, one that could tear the Sisters lives apart as they know it…"

Sister Boniface Mysteries will return for a Christmas special in December 2024 and a fourth season in 2025, which will air on UKTV’s U&Drama and on BritBox International.

Sister Boniface Mysteries will return for a Christmas special in December 2024 and a fourth season in 2025, which will air on UKTV's U&Drama and on BritBox International.