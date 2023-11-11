She exclusively told RadioTimes.com: "I feel like I owe so much to that show. I didn't realise the enormity of it when I was 17, 18, and I got my first ever proper part in The Sarah Jane Adventures.

"I feel like it's an amazing thing career-wise, but as a family, it feels like you're part of something massive that is a time travel show, but also will stand the test of time.

"[Doctor Who has] been going for so long, and it just feels [like] the most exciting, thrilling, inclusive world, and I can't wait to see this new season. God, I'm so excited."

Elisabeth Sladen, Daniel Anthony, Anjli Mohindra and Tommy Knight in The Sarah Jane Adventures. BBC

The impact of The Sarah Jane Adventures is still felt, with Rani even getting a mention in Doctor Who's latest spin-off, Tales of the TARDIS, which saw Katy Manning's Jo Grant reunite with Clyde.

She encourages him to admit he's in love with Rani, and he ends the episode vowing to go after her.

Meanwhile, viewers can also catch Mohindra in season 2 of The Lazarus Project, with the actress admitting she's been "massively" surprised by the twists and turns.

She added: "You get your head round it and it all makes sense – it's like when you play a video game, you go back to the same point, and then suddenly, there's this whole new thing that completely throws everything you thought about the show out the window.

"I think that's great, because you do sometimes feel with these shows that they start to become predictable, but I feel like the rug was pulled out [from under] our feet every episode.

"As cast, it felt like we were constantly kept on our toes, and I like that. I think the audience will love that part of it."

Additional reporting by Morgan Jeffery.

The Sarah Jane Adventures is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. The Lazarus Project returns for season 2 on 15th November. Season 1 is available to watch now via Sky and NOW – sign up for Sky TV here.

